Kia Seltos Gets Pricier By Upto Rs 35,000 In 2020

Published On Jan 03, 2020 11:32 AM By Sonny for Kia Seltos

The compact SUV’s top-spec variant now has an ex-showroom price tag of over Rs 17 lakh

Seltos entry-spec petrol variant pricier by Rs 20,000.

All other petrol variants of Seltos, pricier by Rs 30,000.

All diesel variants now pricier by Rs 35,000.

Seltos prices now range from Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 17.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Kia Seltos compact SUV has moved on from its introductory prices and now costs up to Rs 35,000 more than before. Kia has kept the Seltos entry-spec petrol variant under the Rs 10 lakh mark with an increase of just Rs 20,000 while the diesel variants attract the biggest premium.

The new prices (ex-showroom Delhi) for the Kia Seltos are as follows:

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference HTE 1.5 MT Rs 9.69 lakh Rs 9.89 lakh Rs 20,000 HTK 1.5 MT Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 10.29 lakh Rs 30,000 HTK+ 1.5 MT Rs 11.19 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 30,000 HTX 1.5 MT Rs 12.79 lakh Rs 13.09 lakh Rs 30,000 HTX 1.5 CVT Rs 13.79 lakh Rs 14.09 lakh Rs 30,000 GTK 1.4 MT Rs 13.49 lakh Rs 13.79 lakh Rs 30,000 GTX 1.4 MT Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 15.29 lakh Rs 30,000 GTX 1.4 DCT Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 16.29 lakh Rs 30,000 GTX+ Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 16.29 lakh Rs 30,000 GTX+ DCT Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 30,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference HTE 1.5 MT Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 10.34 lakh Rs 35,000 HTK 1.5 MT Rs 11.19 lakh Rs 11.54 lakh Rs 35,000 HTK+ 1.5 MT Rs 12.19 lakh Rs 12.54 lakh Rs 35,000 HTK+ 1.5 AT Rs 13.19 lakh Rs 13.54 lakh Rs 35,000 HTX 1.5 MT Rs 13.79 lakh Rs 14.14 lakh Rs 35,000 HTX+ 1.5 MT Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 15.34 lakh Rs 35,000 HTX+ 1.5 AT Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 16.34 lakh Rs 35,000 GTX+ 1.5 AT Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 17.34 lakh Rs 35,000

The Kia Seltos is offered with three BS6 compliant engines - 1.5-litre petrol and diesel units and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine as well. All of these engines come mated to a 6-speed manual as standard. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor is also available with a CVT automatic but only offered in the Tech Line HT variants. The 1.5-litre diesel has a 6-speed AT option and is also offered in the Tech Line variants.

Meanwhile, the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine gets the choice of a 7-speed DCT auto, although limited to the GT Line variants. The GTX+ variant is the top-spec Seltos with all the comforts on offer and that’s why it is also offered with the 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed automatic. This variant gets features like 360-degree parking camera, ventilated front seats, blind view monitor, smart air purifier and a sunroof too.

The Kia Seltos will continue to rival the Renault Captur, Nissan Kicks, Tata Harrier, MG Hector and even the second-gen Hyundai Creta that is due to arrive soon.

