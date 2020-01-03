Kia Seltos Gets Pricier By Upto Rs 35,000 In 2020
Published On Jan 03, 2020
The compact SUV’s top-spec variant now has an ex-showroom price tag of over Rs 17 lakh
-
Seltos entry-spec petrol variant pricier by Rs 20,000.
-
All other petrol variants of Seltos, pricier by Rs 30,000.
-
All diesel variants now pricier by Rs 35,000.
-
Seltos prices now range from Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 17.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Kia Seltos compact SUV has moved on from its introductory prices and now costs up to Rs 35,000 more than before. Kia has kept the Seltos entry-spec petrol variant under the Rs 10 lakh mark with an increase of just Rs 20,000 while the diesel variants attract the biggest premium.
The new prices (ex-showroom Delhi) for the Kia Seltos are as follows:
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
HTE 1.5 MT
|
Rs 9.69 lakh
|
Rs 9.89 lakh
|
Rs 20,000
|
HTK 1.5 MT
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 10.29 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
HTK+ 1.5 MT
|
Rs 11.19 lakh
|
Rs 11.49 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
HTX 1.5 MT
|
Rs 12.79 lakh
|
Rs 13.09 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
HTX 1.5 CVT
|
Rs 13.79 lakh
|
Rs 14.09 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
GTK 1.4 MT
|
Rs 13.49 lakh
|
Rs 13.79 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
GTX 1.4 MT
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
|
Rs 15.29 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
GTX 1.4 DCT
|
Rs 15.99 lakh
|
Rs 16.29 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
GTX+
|
Rs 15.99 lakh
|
Rs 16.29 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
GTX+ DCT
|
Rs 16.99 lakh
|
Rs 17.29 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
HTE 1.5 MT
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 10.34 lakh
|
Rs 35,000
|
HTK 1.5 MT
|
Rs 11.19 lakh
|
Rs 11.54 lakh
|
Rs 35,000
|
HTK+ 1.5 MT
|
Rs 12.19 lakh
|
Rs 12.54 lakh
|
Rs 35,000
|
HTK+ 1.5 AT
|
Rs 13.19 lakh
|
Rs 13.54 lakh
|
Rs 35,000
|
HTX 1.5 MT
|
Rs 13.79 lakh
|
Rs 14.14 lakh
|
Rs 35,000
|
HTX+ 1.5 MT
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
|
Rs 15.34 lakh
|
Rs 35,000
|
HTX+ 1.5 AT
|
Rs 15.99 lakh
|
Rs 16.34 lakh
|
Rs 35,000
|
GTX+ 1.5 AT
|
Rs 16.99 lakh
|
Rs 17.34 lakh
|
Rs 35,000
The Kia Seltos is offered with three BS6 compliant engines - 1.5-litre petrol and diesel units and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine as well. All of these engines come mated to a 6-speed manual as standard. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor is also available with a CVT automatic but only offered in the Tech Line HT variants. The 1.5-litre diesel has a 6-speed AT option and is also offered in the Tech Line variants.
Meanwhile, the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine gets the choice of a 7-speed DCT auto, although limited to the GT Line variants. The GTX+ variant is the top-spec Seltos with all the comforts on offer and that’s why it is also offered with the 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed automatic. This variant gets features like 360-degree parking camera, ventilated front seats, blind view monitor, smart air purifier and a sunroof too.
Also read: Kia Seltos And MG Hector Rivals You’ll Get To See In 2020
The Kia Seltos will continue to rival the Renault Captur, Nissan Kicks, Tata Harrier, MG Hector and even the second-gen Hyundai Creta that is due to arrive soon.
