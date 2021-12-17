Modified On Dec 17, 2021 12:58 PM By Tarun for Kia Carens

The Kia Carens will be offered in six-and seven-seater configurations

Unofficial pre-bookings are now open for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Likely to be on display from January 2022, followed by the test drives.

To feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, roof-mounted AC vents, and ventilated front seats.

Safety to be covered by six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability control as standard.

Likely to be powered by the Seltos’ 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engines.

Select dealerships have started accepting the pre-bookings for the three-row Carens for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Dealership sources suggest that the demo vehicles will reach the showrooms from January 2022, followed by the test drives. Kia will officially announce the prices in the first quarter of 2022 (January-March).

The Carens will be available in six- and seven-seater configurations, similar to its Hyundai sibling. While it’s based on the Alcazar, the Carens looks completely different. For starters, it looks like a blend of an SUV and an MPV, while Kia goes on to call it a three-row RV (recreational vehicle).

The Carens is likely to be powered by the Seltos’ 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engines. While a 7-speed DCT (for the turbo) and a 6-speed AT (for the diesel) have been confirmed, a 6-speed manual should also be offered with both the powertrains.

Features onboard will include LED headlights, an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a digitised driver’s display, electric one-touch tumble second-row seats, an air purifier, 64-colour ambient lighting, rain-sensing wipers, roof-mounted AC vents, and ventilated front seats.

The Carens will run high on safety features with six airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), VSM (vehicle stability management), tyre pressure monitoring system, all-wheel disc brakes, and hill start/descent assist as standard. The higher-end variants will offer front parking sensors and possibly a 360-degree camera.