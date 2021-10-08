India-bound Facelifted MG ZS EV Revealed, Gets A 62 Percent Bigger Battery For More Range

Published On Oct 08, 2021 04:54 PM By Sonny for MG ZS EV

The new long-range 72kWh battery pack has a WLTP-claimed range of 439km

MG has given the ZS EV the same cosmetic updates as the facelifted petrol ZS (known as Astor in India).

Its front fascia is distinctive now, with a body-coloured front panel instead of the faux grille.

The new ZS EV will be offered with the choice of larger 51kWh and 72kWh battery packs over the outgoing model’s 44.5kWh battery.

The cabin has got an update too, with a digital instrument cluster and 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech.

The new ZS EV is expected to come to India around mid-2022.

The UK-specific facelifted MG ZS EV has been revealed, and it packs mild cosmetic updates and a larger battery pack for significantly more range. It will launch in the UK in November this year with the long-range 72kWh battery pack, while a 51kWh battery option will be offered in 2022.

Let’s compare the battery and range details of the new ZS EV:

New ZS EV Outgoing ZS EV Battery 72kWh/ 51kWh 44.5kWH Claimed WLTP range (World Harmonised Light vehicle Test Procedure) 439km/ 309km 262km

Increased range is always a positive change for any electric offering. The new ZS EV is also compatible with DC rapid charging of up to 76kW, depending on the climate. Its onboard charger is good enough for 7kWh AC fast-charging, which can top up the battery from 0 to 100 percent in 10.5 hours.

Now, to the design. The facelifted ZS EV gets the same headlamps as the facelifted petrol ZS (the Astor in India). Like most EVs, it replaces the grille with a body-coloured panel (with a patterned finish) that also houses the charging port. The pre-facelift ZS EV’s front panel was less noticeable as its design was similar to that of a conventional grille. There’s a different air dam design, too, with a split in the middle for the radars for ADAS.

The rear profile of the new ZS EV is the same as the Astor; it gets updated bumpers and tail lamps. The skid plate design at the bottom of the bumper is smoother than the facelifted petrol ZS.

Other updates for the facelifted ZS EV that are similar to the petrol vehicle include the digital instrument cluster, new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new climate control panel, and MG’s iSmart connected car tech. However, it doesn’t get the little robot head for the AI assistant atop the dashboard, which is a highlight inside the soon-to-be-launched Astor.

MG has not shared the specifics on the facelifted EV’s powertrain. The outgoing model’s electric motor makes 143PS and 260Nm, driving the front wheels. We expect slightly more performance this time.

Also read: MG ZS EV Real-world Performance And Range Tested

The pre-facelift MG ZS EV, available in India, has an ARAI certified range of 419km from the recently updated 44.5kWh battery pack. The 51kWh variant of the facelifted electric SUV should get an ARAI-certified range of over 500km, while the long-range 72kWh variant could claim well over 600km. However, the realistic range would be closer to the WLTP range stated above.

Related: Top EV-friendly States In India That Offer The Best Incentives To Electric Car Buyers

MG will likely bring the facelifted ZS EV to India in the second half of 2022. The existing model is priced from Rs 20.99 lakh to Rs 24.18 lakh (ex-showroom). We reckon the facelift will retail for a premium for the 51kWh variant, while the 72kWh (if launched) would be markedly more expensive. While the ZS EV primarily rivals the Hyundai Kona Electric in India, the Tata Nexon EV is a smaller and more affordable option available for buyers.

Read More on : ZS EV Automatic