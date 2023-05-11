Hyundai i20 Gets Mild Facelift, Debuted Globally With India Launch Expected Later In 2023

Published On May 11, 2023 08:01 AM By Sonny for Hyundai i20

It gets minor design tweaks for a sportier look and feature updates that may not make it to the India-spec facelift

Hyundai launched the third-gen i20 in India towards the end of 2020.

It gets its first facelift with an updated front fascia, new rear bumper and new colours.

Cabin seems unchanged for the global model, adds multi-colour ambient lighting.

No changes under the hood, sticks with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.

It is expected to reach our shores by the end of 2023.

The third-gen Hyundai i20 made its global debut in 2020 and now gets a mild facelift. This update has made its global debut with minor cosmetic tweaks and interior lighting changes. It is expected to make its way to India towards the end of the year.

What’s new?

The design changes for the i20’s mid-life facelift are quite subtle. The main tweak is to the front fascia with a new look for the bumper, grille, side intakes and new headlamps. It now looks sharper and sportier than before. The rear bumper has been updated as well with a more visible rear skid plate and the contrast black elements lean into the sportier aesthetic.

Hyundai has also fitted it with a new five-pointed star design for the alloy wheels offered in 16- and 17-inch sizes. The global-spec facelifted i20 also gets three new exterior colour options: Lucid Lime Metallic (pictured here), Lumen Grey Pearl and Meta Blue Pearl. The Lucid Lime option also gets cabin highlights in the same shade.

Familiar feature list

The global specification of the i20 gets features like a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and ADAS, with new features, which are not offered on the India-spec model. The rest of the interior design remains the same with the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless charging and connected car tech.

However, updates like LED cabin lights and multi-coloured ambient lighting can make their way to the India-spec facelift as well. In terms of safety, the facelifted model could get more airbags as standard and already offers six airbags in the top variant.

No engine changes

The i20 is globally offered with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT automatic. The India-spec premium hatchback gets the same to a tune of 120PS and 172Nm along with the 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 83PS and 114Nm. The latter gets the choice of a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic. These powertrains will not be changed as part of the facelift.

Launch and prices

The facelifted i20 is slated to go on sale globally in the third quarter and could make its way to India later in the year. It is expected to attract a small premium over the current prices ranging from Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 11.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The i20 takes on the Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz, and the Citroen C3 as well.

