Hyundai Creta Production Restarts Amidst Lockdown 3.0

Published On May 11, 2020 06:34 PM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Creta

Hyundai rolled out 200 cars on day one while operating a single shift

Hyundai has resumed production of all its models including the Creta.

The company has introduced online bookings and doorstep delivery too.

It has even rolled out an EMI assurance plan for its customers.

255 Hyundai dealerships and service centres are now open across the country.

More than a month since the lockdown started, Hyundai India has commenced operations at its Sriperumbudur plant in Chennai. It began proceedings by operating on a single shift and manufacturing 200 cars on day one (May 8). That means if you want to buy the new Creta or any other Hyundai vehicle, there won’t be any delay in delivery. Hyundai has also opened 255 showrooms and workshops across India.

The manufacturer’s statement says that it’s following all government norms and exercising social distancing to ensure the wellbeing of its staff. Hyundai India had made a flurry of launches in March, just before the lockdown was implemented. They included the Hyundai Creta and the Verna facelift. The government’s decision to impose a lockdown may have resulted in dealerships temporarily shutting shop but Hyundai amped up its online efforts to boost sales and furnish deliveries at the buyer’s doorstep if required.

Hyundai has also begun an ‘EMI Assurance’ initiative on select models to support those who have or may lose their jobs during these tough times. Hyundai will pay their first three EMIs if they are in need of financial assistance. However, there are a lot of finer details and variables which you can gloss over here.

Many other manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki and Mercedes-Benz have also started operating factories after temporarily shutting shop.

