Hyundai Creta Electric vs Maruti e Vitara: Top Features Expected On Both Electric SUVs

Both electric SUVs are expected to feature a dual-screen setup, 6 airbags, and ADAS. However, the Creta EV is likely to have an edge, thanks to its dual-zone AC and V2L feature

2025 will see two new entries in the compact electric SUV space in India: the Hyundai Creta Electric and the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. Both of these electric SUVs will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, which will be held from January 17 to January 22, 2025. While both are expected to come with a long list of features, let’s explore which electric SUV is likely to have the edge over the other. Given that the Suzuki e Vitara has already been revealed globally, we expect the India-spec model’s features set to be similar to the former. Also, the Creta Electric is likely to be equipped with the same premium amenities like the standard model.

Below, we have detailed all the key features that are expected to be offered with the Hyundai Creta Electric and Maruti e Vitara.

Features Hyundai Creta Electric Maruti e Vitara Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights

Connected LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lights

Shark-fin antenna

17-inch aero-styled alloy wheels

Active air flaps Auto-LED projector headlights

Y-shaped LED DRLs

3 piece element connected LED tail lights (without centre lit)

LED fog lights

Up to 19-inch (global-spec AWD) Interior Dual-tone white and black dashboard

Leathertte seat upholstery

Ambient lighting Dual-tone brown and black dashboard

Leathertte seat upholstery Comfort And Convenience 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Dual-zone AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless phone charger

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Auto-dimming IRVM

Multi-drive modes

Vehicle-to-load (V2L) 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless phone charger

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Auto-dimming IRVM

Multi-drive modes Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

8-speaker Bose sound system

Connected car tech 10.25-inch touchscreen

Premium sound system

Connected car tech Safety 6 airbags (as standard)

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control (ESC)

All-wheel disc brakes

360-degree camera

Level 2 ADAS 6 airbags (as standard)

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control (ESC)

All-wheel disc brakes

360-degree camera

Level 2 ADAS

As seen in the table above, both electric SUVs will get full-LED lighting setup, however those on the Creta will look more premium thanks to connected LEDs both at the front and the rear.

Both Creta Electric and e Vitara will likely also get dual screen setup (likely a 10.25-inch unit each for both driver’s display and touchscreen), but the former will still have an edge owing to features like dual-zone AC and vehicle-to-load (V2L).

Maruti’s all-electric SUV, however, is expected to come with premium features like panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, and auto AC, all of which will likely be offered with the Creta Electric as well.

Both electric SUVs are expected to be very neck-and-neck in terms of safety features. Both are expected to come with 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Note that the e Vitara will be the first Maruti offering in India to get this safety tech.

Battery Pack And Range

The battery pack specifications for both electric SUVs have been detailed below:

Model Hyundai Creta Electric Maruti e Vitara Battery Pack 42 kWh (Medium Range) 51.4 kWh (Long Range) 49 kWh 61 kWh 61 kWh Claimed Range 390 km (ARAI-claimed) 473 km (ARAI-claimed) T.B.A T.B.A T.B.A Drivetype FWD (Front-wheel-drive) FWD (Front-wheel-drive) FWD (Front-wheel-drive) FWD (Front-wheel-drive) AWD (All-wheel-drive) Power T.B.A T.B.A 144 PS 174 PS 184 PS Torque T.B.A T.B.A 189 Nm 189 Nm 300 Nm

Expected Prices

Hyundai Creta Electric Maruti e Vitara Rs 17 lakh onwards Rs 22 lakh onwards

The Creta Electric is expected to undercut the Maruti’s EV by up to Rs 5 lakh. We will be covering the variant-wise expected prices of both models soon so stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on these two EVs.

Rivals

Both Hyundai Creta Electric and Maruti e Vitara will also take on the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and MG ZS EV.

