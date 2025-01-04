Hyundai Creta Electric vs Maruti e Vitara: Top Features Expected On Both Electric SUVs
Both electric SUVs are expected to feature a dual-screen setup, 6 airbags, and ADAS. However, the Creta EV is likely to have an edge, thanks to its dual-zone AC and V2L feature
2025 will see two new entries in the compact electric SUV space in India: the Hyundai Creta Electric and the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. Both of these electric SUVs will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, which will be held from January 17 to January 22, 2025. While both are expected to come with a long list of features, let’s explore which electric SUV is likely to have the edge over the other. Given that the Suzuki e Vitara has already been revealed globally, we expect the India-spec model’s features set to be similar to the former. Also, the Creta Electric is likely to be equipped with the same premium amenities like the standard model.
Below, we have detailed all the key features that are expected to be offered with the Hyundai Creta Electric and Maruti e Vitara.
|
Features
|
Hyundai Creta Electric
|
Maruti e Vitara
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
As seen in the table above, both electric SUVs will get full-LED lighting setup, however those on the Creta will look more premium thanks to connected LEDs both at the front and the rear.
-
Both Creta Electric and e Vitara will likely also get dual screen setup (likely a 10.25-inch unit each for both driver’s display and touchscreen), but the former will still have an edge owing to features like dual-zone AC and vehicle-to-load (V2L).
-
Maruti’s all-electric SUV, however, is expected to come with premium features like panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, and auto AC, all of which will likely be offered with the Creta Electric as well.
-
Both electric SUVs are expected to be very neck-and-neck in terms of safety features. Both are expected to come with 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Note that the e Vitara will be the first Maruti offering in India to get this safety tech.
Battery Pack And Range
The battery pack specifications for both electric SUVs have been detailed below:
|
Model
|
Hyundai Creta Electric
|
Maruti e Vitara
|
Battery Pack
|
42 kWh (Medium Range)
|
51.4 kWh (Long Range)
|
49 kWh
|
61 kWh
|
61 kWh
|
Claimed Range
|
390 km (ARAI-claimed)
|
473 km (ARAI-claimed)
|
T.B.A
|
T.B.A
|
T.B.A
|
Drivetype
|
FWD (Front-wheel-drive)
|
FWD (Front-wheel-drive)
|
FWD (Front-wheel-drive)
|
FWD (Front-wheel-drive)
|
AWD (All-wheel-drive)
|
Power
|
T.B.A
|
T.B.A
|
144 PS
|
174 PS
|
184 PS
|
Torque
|
T.B.A
|
T.B.A
|
189 Nm
|
189 Nm
|
300 Nm
Expected Prices
|
Hyundai Creta Electric
|
Maruti e Vitara
|
Rs 17 lakh onwards
|
Rs 22 lakh onwards
The Creta Electric is expected to undercut the Maruti’s EV by up to Rs 5 lakh. We will be covering the variant-wise expected prices of both models soon so stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on these two EVs.
Rivals
Both Hyundai Creta Electric and Maruti e Vitara will also take on the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and MG ZS EV.
