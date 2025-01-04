All
Hyundai Creta Electric vs Maruti e Vitara: Top Features Expected On Both Electric SUVs

Modified On Jan 04, 2025 10:43 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai Creta Electric

Both electric SUVs are expected to feature a dual-screen setup, 6 airbags, and ADAS. However, the Creta EV is likely to have an edge, thanks to its dual-zone AC and V2L feature

2025 will see two new entries in the compact electric SUV space in India: the Hyundai Creta Electric and the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. Both of these electric SUVs will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, which will be held from January 17 to January 22, 2025. While both are expected to come with a long list of features, let’s explore which electric SUV is likely to have the edge over the other. Given that the Suzuki e Vitara has already been revealed globally, we expect the India-spec model’s features set to be similar to the former. Also, the Creta Electric is likely to be equipped with the same premium amenities like the standard model.

Below, we have detailed all the key features that are expected to be offered with the Hyundai Creta Electric and Maruti e Vitara.

Features

Hyundai Creta Electric

Maruti e Vitara

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • Connected LED DRLs

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • 17-inch aero-styled alloy wheels

  • Active air flaps

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • Y-shaped LED DRLs

  • 3 piece element connected LED tail lights (without centre lit)

  • LED fog lights

  • Up to 19-inch (global-spec AWD)

Interior

  • Dual-tone white and black dashboard

  • Leathertte seat upholstery

  • Ambient lighting

  • Dual-tone brown and black dashboard

  • Leathertte seat upholstery

Comfort And Convenience

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Dual-zone AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Multi-drive modes

  • Vehicle-to-load (V2L)

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Multi-drive modes

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • 8-speaker Bose sound system

  • Connected car tech

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Premium sound system

  • Connected car tech

Safety

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • 360-degree camera

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • 360-degree camera

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • As seen in the table above, both electric SUVs will get full-LED lighting setup, however those on the Creta will look more premium thanks to connected LEDs both at the front and the rear.

  • Both Creta Electric and e Vitara will likely also get dual screen setup (likely a 10.25-inch unit each for both driver’s display and touchscreen), but the former will still have an edge owing to features like dual-zone AC and vehicle-to-load (V2L).

Maruti eVX Revealed Globally As The Suzuki e Vitara, India Launch Soon

  • Maruti’s all-electric SUV, however, is expected to come with premium features like panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, and auto AC, all of which will likely be offered with the Creta Electric as well.

  • Both electric SUVs are expected to be very neck-and-neck in terms of safety features. Both are expected to come with 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Note that the e Vitara will be the first Maruti offering in India to get this safety tech.

Also Check Out: Our Instagram Followers Prefer The Hyundai Creta With This Powertrain Option

Battery Pack And Range

The battery pack specifications for both electric SUVs have been detailed below:

Model

Hyundai Creta Electric

Maruti e Vitara

Battery Pack

42 kWh (Medium Range)

51.4 kWh (Long Range)

49 kWh

61 kWh

61 kWh

Claimed Range

390 km (ARAI-claimed)

473 km (ARAI-claimed)

T.B.A

T.B.A

T.B.A

Drivetype

FWD (Front-wheel-drive)

FWD (Front-wheel-drive)

FWD (Front-wheel-drive)

FWD (Front-wheel-drive)

AWD (All-wheel-drive)

Power

T.B.A

T.B.A

144 PS

174 PS

184 PS

Torque

T.B.A

T.B.A

189 Nm

189 Nm

300 Nm

Expected Prices

Hyundai Creta Electric

Maruti e Vitara

Rs 17 lakh onwards

Rs 22 lakh onwards

 

The Creta Electric is expected to undercut the Maruti’s EV by up to Rs 5 lakh. We will be covering the variant-wise expected prices of both models soon so stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on these two EVs.

Rivals

Both Hyundai Creta Electric and Maruti e Vitara will also take on the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and MG ZS EV.

