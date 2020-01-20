Hyundai Aura To Launch Tomorrow

Published On Jan 20, 2020 08:00 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Aura

The new sub-4m sedan is expected to be priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9 lakh

Hyundai Aura succeeds the Xcent in the brand’s lineup.

It will get three BS6 engines - 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit.

Features front end styling, features and cabin design similar to the Grand i10 Nios.

Hyundai Aura will rival the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire, VW Ameo and Tata Tigor.

The new sub-4m sedan offering from Hyundai, called the Aura , is set to be launched tomorrow. Its exterior, interior and engine specifications have already been unveiled, which only leaves the variant-wise pricing to be announced.

The Aura is the successor to the Xcent and its front end looks a lot like the Grand i10 Nios . Its rear end is a lot different, with the C-shaped taillamps extending onto the bootlid, connected by a chrome element. It also has a spoiler sculpted into the bootlid design while the front grille gets boomerang-shaped dual LED DRLs. The Aura is wider, with a longer wheelbase than the Xcent.

Hyundai will be offering the Aura with three BS6 engine options - 1.2-litre petrol (83PS/114Nm), 1.2-diesel (75PS/190Nm) and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (100PS/172Nm). All engines are mated to a 5-speed manual but only the 1.2-litre engines get the AMT option. The turbo-petrol variant gets added ‘Turbo’ badges on the front grille and on the boot.

Also read: Buy Or Hold: Wait For Hyundai Aura Or Go For Rivals?

The interior of the Aura was recently unveiled and it follows the same layout as the Grand i10 Nios as expected. Its central infotainment system is integrated into the instrument cluster panel. The Aura gets an 8-inch touchscreen display in the centre of the dash above the AC vents with a 5.3-inch LCD display in the semi-digital instrument cluster. In the top-spec, Hyundai will offer a beige theme for the cabin with bronze coloured inserts around the front air vents.