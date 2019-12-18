Hyundai Aura To Be Unveiled Tomorrow

  • Login / Register
Published On Dec 18, 2019 11:12 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Aura

Hyundai’s current sub-4m sedan, the Xcent, will continue to be sold alongside the Aura

 

  • The Aura sub-4 metre sedan is based on the Grand i10 Nios.

  • It will get three BS6-compliant engine options: two petrol and a diesel.

  • Hyundai will offer the Aura with an AMT option just like the Nios.

  • Expect it to be priced in the Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh bracket.

  • It will continue to rival the Xcent’s competitors including the Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze.

Hyundai recently released the official sketches of its upcoming sub-4m sedan, the Aura. It will be based on the newly introduced Grand i10 Nios and will sport a similar design up front.

Under the hood, the Aura will get three BS6-compliant engine options: two petrol and one diesel. The 1.2-litre petrol and diesel units from the Grand i10 Nios will make their way to the Aura along with the Venue’s 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. This unit is expected to churn out 100PS of power and 172Nm of torque. Although the Aura will miss out on the Venue’s 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission), Hyundai will offer it with a 5-speed AMT alongside the standard 5-speed manual gearbox with the 1.2-litre engines.

Inside, the cabin is expected to look similar to that of the Grand i10 Nios. This means you should get a dual-tone interior, an 8-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a wireless phone charger as prime features.

The Aura is likely to go on sale in February 2020, right around Auto Expo 2020. We expect Hyundai to price the sub-4m sedan in the range of Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9 lakh. It will compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire, Tata Tigor, and the Volkswagen Ameo. While it is a successor to the Xcent, the latter will soldier on alongside just like the Grand i10 Nios and Grand i10.

