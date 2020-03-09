Published On Mar 09, 2020 02:41 PM By Rohit for Honda Civic

Honda’s flagship SUV, the CR-V, has been left out from the offers sheet in March 2020

Honda is still left with some BS4 stock including the Jazz, WR-V, and City diesel. With the BS6 deadline of April 1, 2020 fast approaching, the carmaker has come out with offers on these models. These offers are valid until March 31. So, in case you were looking to buy a BS4 Honda model, now is the time to do so as the BS6 emission norms will come into play from April 1 this year. After these are introduced, you won’t be able to register your BS4 vehicle. Let’s take a look at the offers:

Honda Amaze

Offer All BS4 variants of Amaze (2019 model) All BS4 variants of Amaze (2020 model) BS6 Petrol Amaze (2020 model) E.W. (4th & 5th year) Rs 12,000 Rs 12,000 Rs 12,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 3-year Honda Care Maintenance Program (on no exchange) Worth Rs 16,000 Worth Rs 8,000 at 50 per cent Worth Rs 8,000 at 50 per cent

Honda is still offering total benefits of up to Rs 42,000 on the Amaze .

Honda’s sub-4m sedan was recently upgraded to meet BS6 norms.

The above offers are valid on all variants of the sub-4m sedan.

The exchange bonus is applicable only when a buyer sells their old car for a new Honda Amaze.

In case you don’t trade in your old car, Honda will still offer the extended warranty package along with a 3-year Honda Care Maintenance Program irrespective of whether you buy the 2019 Amaze or the 2020 model.

Honda Jazz

Offer Jazz (2019 model) Jazz (2020 model) Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Rs 20,000

Honda is offering the Jazz with benefits of up to Rs 50,000 just as it did last month.

The cash discount and exchange bonus are applicable on both petrol and diesel variants of the Jazz.

The Jazz is still BS4-compliant.

Honda WR-V

Offer WR-V (2019 model) WR-V (2020 model) Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Rs 15,000

Honda is offering an additional cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 each on MY2019 WR-V compared to the MY2020 WR-V .

All petrol and diesel variants of the WR-V are offered with these benefits.

The WR-V gets total savings of up to Rs 45,000.

The WR-V is still BS4-compliant. Honda will soon be launching the WR-V facelift that will be offered with BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines.

Honda City

Offer BS4 City (2019/2020 model) BS6 City- SV MT/ V MT/ V CVT (2019/2020 model) BS6 City- VX MT/ VX CVT/ ZX MT/ ZX CVT (2019/2020 model) Cash Discount Up to Rs 32,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 37,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 35,000

Honda is offering the City with total benefits of up to Rs 72,000.

Honda is offering benefits only on the petrol variants of the BS6 City while offering discounts on both petrol and diesel variants of BS4 City.

While the petrol variants of the sedan are BS6-compliant, its diesel variants are still offered in the BS4 avatar.

The fifth-gen City will make its India debut on March 16.

Honda BR-V

Offer All variants of BR-V (2019 model except S MT/ VX MT petrol) Petrol BR-V S MT/ VX MT (2019 model) All petrol variants of BR-V except S MT/ VX MT (2020 model) Petrol/ Diesel BR-V S MT/ VX MT (2020 model) Cash Discount Up to Rs 33,500 - Up to Rs 28,500 - Exchange Bonus Rs 50,000 Rs 50,000 Rs 45,000 Rs 40,000 Free Accessories Rs 26,500 - Rs 26,500 - Free Accessories (on no exchange) Rs 36,500 - Rs 31,500 -

The BR-V is offered with total savings of up to Rs 1.1 lakh.

In case you don’t wish to trade in your old car, Honda will offer a cash discount of up to Rs 33,500 along with free accessories worth Rs 36,500 on any variant of the 2019 BR-V except for the S MT petrol and VX MT petrol.

Similarly, Honda is offering the 2020 BR-V (except the S MT petrol and VX MT petrol) with a cash discount of up to Rs 28,500 and free accessories worth Rs 31,500 for buyers who don’t wish to exchange their old car for a new Honda BR-V.

The BR-V is still BS4-compliant.

Honda Civic

Variant Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Petrol Civic V CVT (2019 model) Up to Rs 1.25 lakh - Petrol Civic VX CVT (2019 model) Up to Rs 1 lakh Rs 25,000 Petrol Civic ZX CVT (2019 model) Up to Rs 50,000 Rs 25,000

The petrol variants of the Civic are BS6-compliant.

Unlike in February, Honda is not offering any discounts on the diesel variants of the 2019 Civic.

However, it is offering select variants of the petrol-powered 2019 Civic with benefits of up to Rs 1.25 lakh.

The carmaker is also offering a Guaranteed Value Buyback price at 52 per cent at the end of 36 months with a running limit of 75,000km.

Honda is also offering a buyback price of Rs 11,62,148 on the top-spec Civic ZX manual diesel variant.

Furthermore, select corporates and professionals can also avail a lease for a period of 3, 4 or 5 years as per their convenience.

