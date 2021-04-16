Honda Issues Recall Over Faulty Fuel Pump

Published On Apr 16, 2021 06:30 PM By Tarun for Honda Amaze

Over 77,000 units across all models built between January 2019 and September 2020 are potentially affected

Honda has issued a voluntary recall to replace possibly faulty fuel pumps.

Problems with the concerned part could result in an engine malfunction.

Models affected include the Amaze, fourth-generation City, WR-V, Jazz, Civic, BR-V, and CR-V.

Only units produced in specific production periods are likely to have been affected.

The replacement will be done free of charge starting from April 17.

Dealerships will soon start contacting owners.

Owners can check if their car is affected by entering their vehicle identification number on the official Honda website.

Honda has announced a voluntary recall to replace a possible faulty fuel pump that was fitted across models during a certain production period. Around 77,954 units are suspected to have been affected and will need urgent inspection. The fuel pump installed in these cars may contain defective impellers which could result in the engine stopping or not starting at all.

Models Production year Units Affected Amaze January - August 2019 36,086 4th Generation City January - September 2019 20,248 WR-V January - August 2019 7,871 Jazz January - August 2019 6,235 Civic January - September 2019 5,170 BR-V January - October 2019 1,737 CR-V January 2019 - September 2020 607

The recall has been issued across all Honda models, except the fifth-gen City. Over 35,000 units of the Amaze and more than 20,000 units of the fourth-generation City have been affected. The units produced before or after the above-mentioned time period do not have the suspected fuel pump issue.

The replacement will be done free of charge at your nearest Honda dealership from April 17. Dealerships will soon start contacting those concerned. Owners can also check on their own by entering the 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on Honda’s official website.

Honda recently announced benefits and discounts of up to Rs 38,851 for the month of April. The carmaker is also expected to hike the prices of its entire lineup this month.

Read More on : Honda Amaze diesel