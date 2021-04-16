  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsHonda Issues Recall Over Faulty Fuel Pump
English | हिंदी

Honda Issues Recall Over Faulty Fuel Pump

Published On Apr 16, 2021 06:30 PM By Tarun for Honda Amaze

  • 359 Views
  • Write a comment

Over 77,000 units across all models built between January 2019 and September 2020 are potentially affected

  • Honda has issued a voluntary recall to replace possibly faulty fuel pumps. 

  • Problems with the concerned part could result in an engine malfunction. 

  • Models affected include the Amaze, fourth-generation City, WR-V, Jazz, Civic, BR-V, and CR-V. 

  • Only units produced in specific production periods are likely to have been affected. 

  • The replacement will be done free of charge starting from April 17. 

  • Dealerships will soon start contacting owners. 

  • Owners can check if their car is affected by entering their vehicle identification number on the official Honda website. 

Honda has announced a voluntary recall to replace a possible faulty fuel pump that was fitted across models during a certain production period. Around 77,954 units are suspected to have been affected and will need urgent inspection. The fuel pump installed in these cars may contain defective impellers which could result in the engine stopping or not starting at all. 

Models

Production year

Units Affected

Amaze

January - August 2019

36,086

4th Generation City

January - September 2019

20,248

WR-V

January - August 2019

7,871

Jazz

January - August 2019

6,235

Civic

January - September 2019

5,170

BR-V

January - October 2019

1,737

CR-V

January 2019 - September 2020

607

The recall has been issued across all Honda models, except the fifth-gen City. Over 35,000 units of the Amaze and more than 20,000 units of the fourth-generation City have been affected. The units produced before or after the above-mentioned time period do not have the suspected fuel pump issue. 

Fourth-gen Honda City Gets Revised Variant List And A Price Cut!

The replacement will be done free of charge at your nearest Honda dealership from April 17. Dealerships will soon start contacting those concerned. Owners can also check on their own by entering the 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on Honda’s official website. 

Honda recently announced benefits and discounts of up to Rs 38,851 for the month of April. The carmaker is also expected to hike the prices of its entire lineup this month. 

Read More on : Honda Amaze diesel

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Honda Amaze

Read Full News
  • Honda Amaze
  • Honda City
Big Saving !!
Save upto 43% ! Find best deals on Used Honda Cars
VIEW USED HONDA AMAZE IN NEW DELHI

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?