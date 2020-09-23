Honda India Launches Virtual Showroom; Features 360-degree View

Published On Sep 23, 2020 06:41 PM By Akshit

Vehicles are on virtual display with in-depth information and clickable hotspots

Honda’s website aims to mimic the real showroom experience as closely as possible.

It helps to visualise different features of any model such as the lights and the sunroof.

The Colorizer provides the ability to see the car in any of its colour options from all angles and compare them as well.

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) has launched its virtual showroom where you can have a look at any model from the carmaker along with all the information you need in a bid to make the online experience as realistic as possible.

To start with, the website features 360-degree views for all models, with clickable hotspots to explore various details. These are parts of the car which customers are most likely to view. In-depth video explanations for features of the car are also available.

In an attempt to give customers a better idea about the car, the website also provides the option of visualising the effect of the headlamps, tail lights, fog lamps, and the sunroof. The model can be viewed in all the colour options from each angle using the Colorizer. The variant comparison option can be used to visually compare different variants.

“In an age where digitization has become a defining force in human lives and there is an increasing trend of customers opting for online car-buying journey, our aim is to give them an up, close and personal experience of brand Honda through a digital platform right from exploration till they drive our vehicles,” said Rajesh Goel, Senior VP and Director, Marketing and Sales, HCIL.

Honda might be a little late to the party of digitising its sales platform to work with social distancing norms during the coronavirus pandemic, but is now here nevertheless. The various forms of lockdowns put into effect to combat the pandemic have forced almost every carmaker to come up with new ways of conducting all forms of business.