Grab Benefits Of Up To Rs 50,000 On Select Hyundai Cars This September
The CNG variants of the models are also available with discounts
Hyundai is offering the Grand i10 Nios and Aura with the maximum savings of up to Rs 50,000.
The Santro and i20 get discounts of up to Rs 40,000.
All offers are valid till September 30, 2021.
Hyundai has rolled out its list of offers for September 2021. The Santro, Grand i10 Nios, i20, and Aura have all gotten more affordable by up to Rs 50,000. That said, the carmaker has left out the recently launched i20 N Line along with the Creta, Venue, and Alcazar.
Here are the model-wise offers:
Santro
|
Offer
|
Santro
|
Era (Base-spec) variant
|
Other Variants
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 25,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Up to Rs 40,000
Hyundai is offering the CNG-equipped variants of the Santro with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount, but there’s no cash discount.
The hatchback is priced from Rs 4.76 lakh to Rs 6.44 lakh.
Grand i10 Nios
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 35,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 50,000
Only the Turbo variants of the Grand i10 Nios get the above discounts.
While the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same, the cash discount comes down to Rs 20,000 for the other variants. No cash discount on the CNG variants, but they do get the same exchange bonus and corporate discount.
The hatchback is priced from Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh.
Check out the latest deals and discounts here.
i20
|
Offer
|
i20
|
iMT Turbo Variants
|
Diesel Variants
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 25,000
|
--
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 40,000
|
Up to Rs 15,000
The i20 diesel comes with benefits of up to Rs 15,000. But the petrol hatch doesn’t get any discount.
The i20’s turbo variants are being offered with maximum savings of up to Rs 40,000.
Hyundai retails the i20 from Rs 6.91 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh.
Aura
|
Offer
|
Aura
|
Turbo Variant
|
CNG Variants
|
Other Variants
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 35,000
|
--
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 50,000
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Up to Rs 25,000
The Hyundai Aura Turbo along with the Grand i10 Nios get the most discounts of up to Rs 50,000.
The sub-4m sedan is priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.36 lakh.
Note: These offers may vary depending on the state and the chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for the exact details.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
