Grab Benefits Of Up To Rs 50,000 On Select Hyundai Cars This September

Published On Sep 06, 2021 06:45 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Aura

The CNG variants of the models are also available with discounts

Hyundai is offering the Grand i10 Nios and Aura with the maximum savings of up to Rs 50,000.

The Santro and i20 get discounts of up to Rs 40,000.

All offers are valid till September 30, 2021.

Hyundai has rolled out its list of offers for September 2021. The Santro, Grand i10 Nios, i20, and Aura have all gotten more affordable by up to Rs 50,000. That said, the carmaker has left out the recently launched i20 N Line along with the Creta, Venue, and Alcazar.

Here are the model-wise offers:

Santro

Offer Santro Era (Base-spec) variant Other Variants Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 40,000

Hyundai is offering the CNG-equipped variants of the Santro with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount, but there’s no cash discount.

The hatchback is priced from Rs 4.76 lakh to Rs 6.44 lakh.

Grand i10 Nios

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

Only the Turbo variants of the Grand i10 Nios get the above discounts.

While the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same, the cash discount comes down to Rs 20,000 for the other variants. No cash discount on the CNG variants, but they do get the same exchange bonus and corporate discount.

The hatchback is priced from Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh.

Check out the latest deals and discounts here .

i20

Offer i20 iMT Turbo Variants Diesel Variants Cash Discount Rs 25,000 -- Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000 Up to Rs 15,000

The i20 diesel comes with benefits of up to Rs 15,000. But the petrol hatch doesn’t get any discount.

The i20’s turbo variants are being offered with maximum savings of up to Rs 40,000.

Hyundai retails the i20 from Rs 6.91 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh.

Aura

Offer Aura Turbo Variant CNG Variants Other Variants Cash Discount Rs 35,000 -- Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 25,000

The Hyundai Aura Turbo along with the Grand i10 Nios get the most discounts of up to Rs 50,000.

The sub-4m sedan is priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.36 lakh.

Note: These offers may vary depending on the state and the chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for the exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Aura AMT