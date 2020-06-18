  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsGrab Benefits Of Up To Rs 47,000 On Compact Hatchbacks In June 2020

Grab Benefits Of Up To Rs 47,000 On Compact Hatchbacks In June 2020

Modified On Jun 19, 2020 01:06 PM By Rohit for Maruti Celerio

  • 19819 Views
  • Write a comment

Maruti is the only brand to offer multiple models in the segment

  • Maruti Celerio gets maximum savings of up to Rs 47,000.

  • It is followed by the Hyundai Santro with benefits up to Rs 40,000.

  • Discounts of up to Rs 35,000 on the Tata Tiago.

  • All offers are valid until June 30.

The government eased some lockdown restrictions on certain industries last month, allowing carmakers to resume manufacturing at their plants and open up dealerships across India. Consequently, they have rolled out various benefits on select models from their portfolio. So, if you’re looking to buy a compact hatchback, here’s a list of offers for the month of June:

Maruti Celerio (Rs 4.41 lakh to Rs 5.58 lakh)

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Offer

Amount

Consumer Offer

Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 2,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 47,000

  • All offers are applicable on both MT and AMT variants of the Celerio.

  • These are valid on the Celerio X too.

  • While the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same, the CNG variants are not offered with any consumer discounts.

  • The Celerio X is priced from Rs 4.90 lakh to Rs 5.67 lakh.

Hyundai Santro (Rs 4.57 lakh to Rs 6.25 lakh)

Hyundai Santro

Offer

BS6 Santro

Era

Other Variants

Cash Discount

Rs 10,000

Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 30,000

Up to Rs 40,000

  • Hyundai is offering the Santro with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and 3-year roadside assistance (RSA) along with these offers.

Tata Tiago (Rs 4.60 lakh to Rs 6.60 lakh)

Tata Tiago

Offer

Amount

Consumer Offer

Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 35,000

Maruti WagonR (Rs 4.45 lakh to Rs 5.94 lakh)

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Offer

Amount

Consumer Offer

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 2,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 32,000

  • All offers are applicable on both petrol and CNG variants of the WagonR.

Datsun GO (Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh)

Datsun GO

While the GO does not get any discounts, Datsun is offering ‘Buy now and pay in 2021’ with a 7-month EMI holiday plan.

Note: For more details regarding the offers, we request you to contact the nearest brand dealership.

Final Takeaway

The Maruti Celerio gets the maximum discount in the segment followed by the Santro, Tiago, and WagonR. Although the Maruti Ignis is also a part of this segment, it isn’t offered with any benefits this month.

*all prices ex-showroom

Read More on : Celerio AMT

R
Published by
Rohit

Write your Comment on Maruti Celerio

Read Full News
  • Hyundai Santro
  • Tata Tiago
  • Datsun GO
  • Maruti Celerio
Big Saving !!
Save upto 47% ! Find best deals on Used Maruti Cars
VIEW USED MARUTI CELERIO IN NEW DELHI

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Hatchback

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?