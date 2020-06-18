Grab Benefits Of Up To Rs 47,000 On Compact Hatchbacks In June 2020

Modified On Jun 19, 2020 01:06 PM By Rohit for Maruti Celerio

Maruti is the only brand to offer multiple models in the segment

Maruti Celerio gets maximum savings of up to Rs 47,000.

It is followed by the Hyundai Santro with benefits up to Rs 40,000.

Discounts of up to Rs 35,000 on the Tata Tiago .

All offers are valid until June 30.

The government eased some lockdown restrictions on certain industries last month, allowing carmakers to resume manufacturing at their plants and open up dealerships across India. Consequently, they have rolled out various benefits on select models from their portfolio. So, if you’re looking to buy a compact hatchback, here’s a list of offers for the month of June:

Maruti Celerio (Rs 4.41 lakh to Rs 5.58 lakh)

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 47,000

All offers are applicable on both MT and AMT variants of the Celerio .

These are valid on the Celerio X too.

While the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same, the CNG variants are not offered with any consumer discounts.

The Celerio X is priced from Rs 4.90 lakh to Rs 5.67 lakh.

Hyundai Santro (Rs 4.57 lakh to Rs 6.25 lakh)

Offer BS6 Santro Era Other Variants Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000 Up to Rs 40,000

Hyundai is offering the Santro with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and 3-year roadside assistance (RSA) along with these offers.

Tata Tiago (Rs 4.60 lakh to Rs 6.60 lakh)

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

Maruti WagonR (Rs 4.45 lakh to Rs 5.94 lakh)

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 32,000

All offers are applicable on both petrol and CNG variants of the WagonR .

Datsun GO (Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh)

While the GO does not get any discounts, Datsun is offering ‘Buy now and pay in 2021’ with a 7-month EMI holiday plan.

Note: For more details regarding the offers, we request you to contact the nearest brand dealership.

Final Takeaway

The Maruti Celerio gets the maximum discount in the segment followed by the Santro, Tiago, and WagonR. Although the Maruti Ignis is also a part of this segment, it isn’t offered with any benefits this month.

*all prices ex-showroom

Read More on : Celerio AMT