Get Up To Rs 55,000 Off On Renault Cars This Month

Modified On Apr 07, 2022 08:09 PM By Tarun for Renault Triber

If you’re an existing Renault customer, you’re eligible for attractive loyalty benefits

Renault is offering the Kwid with benefits of up to Rs 37,000.

The maximum savings are available with the Triber of up to Rs 44,000.

There’s no cash or exchange benefits with the Kiger, but you can still save up to Rs 55,000.

Renault is offering discounts through various benefits on the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber this April. You can avail cash, corporate, exchange and loyalty benefits this month. Renault remains the only manufacturer that gives a discount for those who are scrapping their cars in exchange.

Here are the model-wise offers:

Renault Kwid

Offers Amount Cash discount Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange benefit Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate benefit Up to Rs 10,000 Total Up to Rs 35,000 OR Special loyalty benefits Up to Rs 37,000 Scrappage exchange offer Up to Rs 10,000

The 1-litre variants are available with the above-mentioned exchange benefit, while the 800cc variants only get Rs 10,000 off for the same.

The base-spec RXE 800cc variant only gets the loyalty offer.

Alternatively, existing Renault customers can avail the loyalty benefits which include cash discount of Rs 10,000, extended warranty and care packages, and special interest rates on loans.

The scrappage exchange offer can be availed if you scrap your 15-year old car for a new Renault. However, it can’t be clubbed with the loyalty benefits since there’s no 15-year-old Renault car.

The Kwid retails from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 5.84 lakh.

Renault Triber

Offers Amount Cash discount Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange benefit Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate benefit Up to Rs 10,000 Total Up to Rs 40,000 OR Special loyalty benefits Up to Rs 40,000 Scrappage exchange offer Up to Rs 10,000

There’s no cash, corporate or exchange discount for the base-spec RXE variant or the Limited Edition trim. However, it is eligible for the loyalty benefits.

The Triber has similar loyalty benefits as the Kiger which tally up to a savings potential of Rs 40,000 as well.

The MPV is priced from Rs 5.76 lakh to Rs 8.32 lakh.

Renault Kiger

Offers Amount Corporate benefit Up to Rs 10,000 OR Special loyalty benefits Up to Rs 55,000 Scrappage exchange offer Up to Rs 10,000

There are no cash and exchange benefits with the Renault Kiger but it does get corporate benefit savings.

It is also available with the Renault loyalty benefits which come to the highest total savings on offer this April.

Again, the base-spec RXE variant can be had with loyalty benefits only.

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Note: These offers are applicable to select models (and variants) and may vary from one state to the other. For exact discounts, please contact your nearest dealership.

Read More on : Triber AMT