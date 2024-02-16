English | हिंदी

Get Ready To Wait Up To A Year To Bring The Toyota Innova Hycross, Kia Carens And Others Home If You Buy One Today

Modified On Feb 16, 2024 03:08 PM By Rohit for Kia Carens

The popular Toyota offerings along with the more premium Maruti MPV are enduring the highest wait times of up to a year

Waiting period on premium MPVs in February 2024

MPVs have always been a popular pick of buyers looking for a big family car having multiple seating layouts with generous in-cabin space and practicality. There are as many as four premium MPVs in our market to choose from, including the Kia Carens and Toyota Innova Hycross. If you are planning to buy any one of them this February, here’s how long you will have to wait to take one home:

City

Kia Carens

Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Hycross

Maruti Invicto

New Delhi

2 months

3-4 months

12 months

8-10 months

Bengaluru

2 months

6 months

6-8 months

3 months

Mumbai

2 months

3 months

6-9 months

4-5 months

Hyderabad

1-2 months

3 months

8 months

3 months

Pune

3 months

5 months

7 months

6 months

Chennai

2 months

3-4 months

8 months

5 months

Jaipur

1-2 months

3-4 months

6-8 months

5 months

Ahmedabad

1-2 months

5 months

8-10 months

3-4 months

Gurugram

1 month

3 months

6-9 months

5 months

Lucknow

3 months

4 months

8 months

5 months

Kolkata

2-2.5 months

3-5 months

6-8 months

7-8 months

Thane

2 months

3-4 months

6 months

6-7 months

Surat

2 months

4 months

5-7 months

5-6 months

Ghaziabad

2 months

5 months

7 months

5 months

Chandigarh

2 months

4 months

5 months

6 months

Coimbatore

2 months

4 months

8 months

4-5 months

Patna

2 months

3-5 months

6 months

5 months

Faridabad

1-2 months

4 months

8 months

4-5 months

Indore

1-2 months

5 months

7 months

6 months

Noida

1-2 months

4 months

6-8 months

4-5 months

Key Takeaways

Kia Carens

  • Buyers in Pune and Lucknow will have to wait for the maximum of three months to get their hands on a new Kia Carens. Its lowest waiting time of one month can be enjoyed by buyers in cities like Hyderabad, Gurugram, Indore and Noida.

Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyoto Innova Hycross

  • The two Toyota MPVs, namely the Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross are witnessing some of the maximum wait times. While the former’s least waiting period is three months, the latter isn’t available any sooner than six months.

Maruti Invicto

  • The Maruti Invicto – which is the Toyota MPV’s rebadged version – is also enduring high wait times. Buyers in cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, and Chandigarh will have to wait the longest to drive it home.

