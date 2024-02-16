Modified On Feb 16, 2024 03:08 PM By Rohit for Kia Carens

The popular Toyota offerings along with the more premium Maruti MPV are enduring the highest wait times of up to a year

MPVs have always been a popular pick of buyers looking for a big family car having multiple seating layouts with generous in-cabin space and practicality. There are as many as four premium MPVs in our market to choose from, including the Kia Carens and Toyota Innova Hycross. If you are planning to buy any one of them this February, here’s how long you will have to wait to take one home:

City Kia Carens Toyota Innova Crysta Toyota Innova Hycross Maruti Invicto New Delhi 2 months 3-4 months 12 months 8-10 months Bengaluru 2 months 6 months 6-8 months 3 months Mumbai 2 months 3 months 6-9 months 4-5 months Hyderabad 1-2 months 3 months 8 months 3 months Pune 3 months 5 months 7 months 6 months Chennai 2 months 3-4 months 8 months 5 months Jaipur 1-2 months 3-4 months 6-8 months 5 months Ahmedabad 1-2 months 5 months 8-10 months 3-4 months Gurugram 1 month 3 months 6-9 months 5 months Lucknow 3 months 4 months 8 months 5 months Kolkata 2-2.5 months 3-5 months 6-8 months 7-8 months Thane 2 months 3-4 months 6 months 6-7 months Surat 2 months 4 months 5-7 months 5-6 months Ghaziabad 2 months 5 months 7 months 5 months Chandigarh 2 months 4 months 5 months 6 months Coimbatore 2 months 4 months 8 months 4-5 months Patna 2 months 3-5 months 6 months 5 months Faridabad 1-2 months 4 months 8 months 4-5 months Indore 1-2 months 5 months 7 months 6 months Noida 1-2 months 4 months 6-8 months 4-5 months

Key Takeaways

Buyers in Pune and Lucknow will have to wait for the maximum of three months to get their hands on a new Kia Carens. Its lowest waiting time of one month can be enjoyed by buyers in cities like Hyderabad, Gurugram, Indore and Noida.

The two Toyota MPVs, namely the Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross are witnessing some of the maximum wait times. While the former’s least waiting period is three months, the latter isn’t available any sooner than six months.

The Maruti Invicto – which is the Toyota MPV’s rebadged version – is also enduring high wait times. Buyers in cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, and Chandigarh will have to wait the longest to drive it home.

