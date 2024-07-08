First Tata Curvv EV Official Teasers Are Out Ahead Of Launch

Modified On Jul 08, 2024 12:10 PM By Samarth for Tata Curvv EV

The SUV-coupe from Tata will be available in both EV and ICE versions, with the EV launching first

Tata Curvv EV has been officially teased for the first time before its market debut.

It will be based on Tata’s Acti.ev platform and is expected to offer a 500 km claimed range.

Distinctive design elements include a sloping roofline, a connected light setup, and flush door handles.

Features on board include dual displays, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety net can get six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS.

Expected prices to start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

After showcasing it multiple times as a pre-production concept and endless sightings of test mules, the first official teasers for the Tata Curvv EV are finally out. The Curvv will debut as an electric vehicle, with an internal combustion engine (ICE) version to follow. The teaser highlights various elements of the upcoming EV from the Indian automaker. Let's find out more details about this upcoming EV.

What Was Seen?

The Curvv’s sloping roofline was observed in the teaser released by Tata Motors, along with additional features such as a connected light setup at both the front and rear, similar to the Nexon EV. We also got a glimpse of the alloy wheel design which looks similar to the Nexon EV with aero inserts. It is also set to get the flush type door handles, that's the first Tata to get it. Other design elements include a closed-off grille on the EV version.

Expected Features and Safety Net

The SUV-coupe from Tata Motors is expected to get a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. In terms of safety, it is expected to get six airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including lane keep assist, autonomous braking, and adaptive cruise control.

Expected Powertrain

Till now, the brand has not revealed any information about the exact battery pack and motor details of the Curvv electric SUV, we do expect that it will offer a choice of two battery packs with a maximum range of 500 km or more. It will be based on Tata's Acti.ev platform as seen on its smaller sibling, Punch EV and will support DC fast charging, V2L (vehicle-to-load), drive modes, and adjustable energy regeneration.

Expected Prices and Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV is expected to have a starting price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) will be a rival to the MG ZS EV and upcoming Creta EV.

The Curvv will also be launched in its ICE version later this year, with an expected price of Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Curvv will directly rival the Citroen Basalt, while it will also take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

