Tata Power And Apollo Tyres To Come Together To Set Up EV Charging Stations

Modified On Feb 04, 2022 09:03 AM By Rohit

The EV charging stations will be set up at 150 retail outlets located at Apollo Tyres’ commercial and passenger vehicle zones and will be open to both customers and general public

Tata Power and Apollo Tyres have tied up to establish electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

You will find such charging stations at Apollo Tyres’ commercial and passenger vehicle zones. Tata Power has already set up DC001, AC, Type2, and fast DC chargers up to 50kWh in the country. It has a wide charging infrastructure with more than 1,000 charging points across 200 cities under its EZ Charge brand. This classification of chargers will support powering up of both two- and four-wheelers depending on the EV owner.

As part of the partnership, Tata Power will be deploying charging stations at 150 retail outlets located at Apollo Tyres’ commercial and passenger vehicle zones. It will be open not only to customers visiting these outlets but also to the general public throughout the year.

Here’s the full press release:

Tata Power partners with Apollo Tyres to deploy EV charging stations at its Commercial & Passenger Vehicle Zones across India

The move marks the two companies' commitment to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles

With their commitment towards Green Mobility and to #DoGreen, Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power companies, and Apollo Tyres Ltd, the leading tyre manufacturer in India, have announced a strategic partnership for the deployment of public charging stations across India.

These charging stations will be deployed at Apollo Tyres’ Commercial and Passenger Vehicle Zones spread across the country. Tata Power has a presence across all the segments of the EV charging ecosystem and has deployed all types of chargers – DC 001, AC, Type2, Fast DC chargers up to 50kwh and up to 240kwh chargers for buses. Based on location, this classification of chargers will support EV charging for two-wheelers & four-wheelers, respectively.

As per the agreement between Apollo Tyres and Tata Power, the latter will set up Charging Stations at 150 branded retail outlets – CV and PV Zones – of Apollo Tyres initially. In addition to the customers visiting these tyre retail outlets, the charging stations would also be open for use by the general public as well, throughout the year.

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power, stated, "We are glad to partner with Apollo Tyres for the deployment of EV charging stations across their commercial & passenger vehicle zones. This partnership reflects our commitment to developing and expanding the electric vehicle ecosystem in the country."

Commenting on this move, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Apollo Tyres Ltd said, “This is another of the several first moves that we have taken in the tyre and auto component space in India. The setting up of EV Charging Infrastructure at our Business Partner’s premises strengthens our resolve towards promoting green mobility in the country. With Tata Powers’ huge service network, we are assured of the availability of uninterrupted charging infrastructure across locations.”

Tata Power has deployed an extensive EV charging infrastructure with over 1000 + EV charging points across 200 different cities under the EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform to facilitate an easy and smooth customer experience. This network of public EV charging stations provides innovative and seamless EV charging experiences for customers across Offices, Malls, Hotels, Retail Outlets, and places of public access, enabling clean mobility and freedom from range anxiety. Tata Power EZ Chargers’ ecosystem covers the entire value chain of Public chargers, Captive chargers, Bus/ Fleet chargers, and Home chargers. Tata Power has also developed a robust software platform for customers of EV charging and has released a mobile-based application (Tata Power EZ Charge) to give its consumers a simple and easy charging experience. The app helps in locating EV charging stations, charging EVs, and making bill payments online, making it one of its kind.

The development and availability of EV charging infrastructure is a key requirement for the rapid adoption of electric mobility in India. The Tata Power-Apollo Tyres partnership will play a strong role in encouraging EV owners to charge their EVs across various locations.