However, don’t expect them to replace the mainstream rickshaw fleet anytime soon as they are just three prototypes developed as part of a pilot project

In a way to study the reutilisation of batteries from electric cars after their life cycle, Audi has tied-up with an Indian non-profit startup called ‘Nunam’ (funded by the Audi Environmental Foundation). The collaboration has given birth to three electric rickshaws that have been equipped with used batteries of the Audi e-tron’s test fleet. These vehicles will hit the Indian roads in early 2023.

Who Are They For?

The India-based startup has taken the help of Audi’s training team in Germany to develop this prototype trio. These electric rickshaws (or ‘tuk-tuk’ as they are popularly called) are being targeted to help women with easier transportation of goods to markets and offer a safer mode of transportation.

Reasons For Zeroing In On Electric Rickshaws

As per Nunam’s co-founder, Prodip Chatterjee, these used batteries still have a lot of power left in them even after fulfilling their desired purpose in electric cars. He says these batteries are suitable for electric rickshaws as they have lower range, power requirements and overall weight; and neither travel fast or far.

A Brief Insight Of How They Were Made

Audi’s trainees swapped the combustion engine of the rickshaws with an electric unit. They have also redone the underside of the floor to fit in the used batteries and make them splashproof.

What Charges Them And How It Works?

The e-rickshaws are juiced up using power from solar charging stations. The solar panels are located on the roofs of the local partner’s premises. The e-tron’s battery pack saves up on power collected during the day and sends it across when required during evening and night trips. This helps the electric rickshaw keep going.

Wait…There’s More!

Prodip says Nunam wants to get everything possible out of each battery before recycling and hints at its third usage in the form of powering stationary applications such as LED lighting.

