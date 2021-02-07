Explore The Citroen C5 Aircross In These 35 Pictures

Published On Feb 07, 2021 12:00 PM By Sonny for Citroen C5 Aircross

The French carmaker is set to make a splash in India’s premium SUV space

The Citroen C5 Aircross will be the French carmaker’s debut offering in India. Citroen’s debut product will be launched in March. The C5 Aircross will be offered in two variants - Feel and Shine. It is expected to be priced between Rs 28 lakh and Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium SUV will be going up against the high-spec variants of the Jeep Compass and the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan. All variant-wise details of the India-spec offering have been revealed ahead of its launch and price announcement. Let’s take a closer look at the C5 Aircross in the pictures below:

EXTERIOR

Front

The C5 Aircross front fascia is quite distinctive, even in the currently crowded SUV space. It features the split headlamp style with sporty vent-like shapes at the bottom. There seem to be two parts to the grille, split by a body-coloured section.

Headlamps

In its top-spec, the C5 Aircross is equipped with triple barrel LED headlamps positioned under the slim LED daytime running lights, which also double up as indicators. These will be offered as standard.

Grille

The C5 Aircross will have twin grilles. The upper one follows the shape of the Citroen double chevron logo in the centre, flanked by the DRLs. Its lower bit is more conventional in its shape with a matte black finish and is flanked by the headlamps.

Fog lamps

The front fog lamps with cornering function are located discreetly next to the sporty faux vent shapes along the bottom of the bumper.

Side

Citroen’s SUV has a typical urban SUV stance which has a sporty road presence but not an imposing sense of ground clearance. It also features a sporty vent shape on the side cladding under the front doors, similar to the ones seen on the front bumper. The thick cladding lends it some rugged SUV appeal.

Wheels

The C5 Aircross gets 18-inch, stylish, two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels as standard.

Rear

Its rear design is relatively conventional as compared to the front. The C5 Aircross has a high-stanced tailend with a large rear bumper which houses the dual-exit exhaust tips. There are sporty vent-like cutouts behind the rear wheel arches as seen on the front bumper.

Taillamps

The C5 Aircross has 3D LED taillamps which feature premium geometric styling, which mimics the style of the headlamps, with smooth curves.

Panoramic sunroof

Like any premium SUV these days, the Citroen C5 Aircross comes with a panoramic sunroof that also helps make the cabin feel quite airy. This fitment will be offered on the top trim only.

INTERIOR

Like the exterior, Citroen brings a mix of new and familiar as a new automotive brand in India. The C5 Aircross gets two sizable digital displays on the dashboard but has its own funky design for the AC vents. Its grey-themed cabin is offered in a premium upholstery and continues the styling choice of rounded-off shapes which lend it a sportier feel.

Steering Wheel

The C5 Aircross’ leather-wrapped steering wheel is flattened on both the top and bottom ends for a sportier feel. It has infotainment controls on the spokes which also have a premium feel to the styling.

It also gets shift-paddles behind the steering wheel for the driver to manually control the upshifts and downshifts while offering a sporty feel.

Instrument Cluster

The C5 Aircross gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as standard with a customizable layout to display a plethora of information such as speed, revs, multimedia, vehicle settings and so on.

Infotainment System

Here’s where the Citroen SUV feels quite normal. It has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which seems quite tame these days where manufacturers are rushing to mimic premium brands and offer larger screens. Even the sub-compact Kia Sonet gets a 10.25-inch central display but the difference would be noticeable in the fit, finish and responsiveness of the touchscreen system. The C5 Aircross does get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Climate Control

The C5 Aircross will offer dual-zone climate control as standard with rear AC vents. The detailed controls of the same are operated via the central touchscreen display which allows the central console to have a cleaner design. Its climate control also features an air quality monitoring system which has a pollen filter, active carbon filter and an odour filter.

Front Seats

Citroen offers seats with memory foam padding for extra comfort to match the model’s premium positioning.

The driver’s seat is 6-way power adjustable.

Rear Seats

Perhaps the most unique aspect of the Citroen C5 Aircross are its rear seats. Three, individually-adjustable (slide, recline and fold) modular seats. Each gets its own headrest and bolster pads to offer both practicality and comfort.

Luggage Space

The C5 Aircross offers at least 580 litres of boot space with all three rear seats up. If folded down, the boot capacity increases to 1630 litres. As you can see from the pictures above, the modular seating allows for a variety of luggage items to be stored easily.

Central Console

Citroen offers the C5 Aircross with push-button engine start-stop which is located on the central console tunnel. It is alongside the buttons for drive modes Eco and Sport along with the hill descent control.

The C5 Aircross gets a USB port and 12V power socket in the storage space under the central console. As a 2021 offering, this premium SUV does miss out on a wireless charging pad.

There is a front, central armrest behind the illuminated cup holders. It also opens up to reveal a spacious storage space.

FEATURES

The panel that is to the the bottom-right of the steering column features controls for headlamp leveling control, trunk-space lights and child lock.

Citroen’s premium SUV offering will be equipped with cruise control, which can be operated from a separate stalk and has speed limited and memory functions.

The C5 Aircross gets a powered tailgate in the top variant which also has a kick-to-open function.

The C5 Aircross is equipped with a semi-autonomous parking assist system with front and rear parking sensors. It makes it easy to park parallely and in bays as you don’t need to do steering inputs, instead only manage the throttle and brake.

Safety

Citroen packs the India-spec C5 Aircross with plenty of safety features as standard. It gets 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, front and rear parking sensors, and rear parking camera. The SUV also gets a blind spot monitoring system along with a driver-alertness system called the Coffee Break alert.

DRIVETRAIN

Engine

Citroen will launch the C5 Aircross in India with the 2.0-litre diesel engine only. It makes 177PS and 400Nm and it has a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.6kmpl, which is best in its segment.

Transmission

The only transmission available is an 8-speed automatic. As a premium offering, the gear selector, which offers shift-by-wire controls and has a stylish shape with illuminated markings on the top. There are two buttons on the lever - Park mode and Manual mode. It also gets an electronic parking brake.

Traction Modes

The C5 Aircross is equipped with Citroen’s Grip Control system which is the brand’s traction control mode selector. The modes on offer are: Standard, Snow, All Terrain (mud, damp grass, etc.) and Sand. It also allows the driver to switch traction control off entirely.