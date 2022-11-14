English | हिंदी

EaS-E Electric Vehicle, PMV’s First Offering In India, Will Debut On November 16

Modified On Nov 14, 2022 07:00 PM By Ansh

Once launched, it will become the cheapest electric vehicle in the country

PMV EaS-E EV

  • The micro EV is targeted at everyday city driving.

  • It will offer a range of 160km on a single charge.

  • It will have the capability to completely charge in under 4 hours.

  • We expect it to be priced at Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom).

PMV electric, a Mumbai-based company, will unveil its first offering, the EaS-E electric vehicle, in the Indian market on November 16. The small EV is also a micro car like the MG Air EV, but unlike the MG, it will have five doors.

PMV EaS-E EV Side

The city-friendly EV, built for daily commutes, will offer a range of 160km on a single charge and its battery can be fully juiced up in less than four hours. Given the range, it will have a pretty small battery pack.

Also Read: Here's When The MG Air EV Will Break Cover In India

It will come with features like cruise control, regenerative braking, LED headlights, tail lamps and DRLs, alloy wheels, over-the-air updates and a mobile application to remotely control the AC, lights, windows and horn.

PMV EaS-E EV Front

We expect the EaS-E to launch at a price of Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom). While it does look like the MG Air EV, it cannot be considered a rival given the expected price.

