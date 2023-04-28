Modified On Apr 28, 2023 12:40 PM By Shreyash for MG Comet EV

MG has already commenced the test drives of the Comet EV, while official bookings will open from May 15

MG has recently launched the Comet EV in India, releasing the price of its starting variant, which is Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). This ultra compact sub-3m EV has now reached MG showrooms for customers to experience it first hand ahead of the start of the official bookings on May 15. Some dealerships are taking offline bookings already for varied deposits.

Here is a quick overview of what’s on offer:

It’s A 2-Door EV

The Comet EV only comes with two doors, and the car’s cabin is good enough to accommodate four people. Talking about the exterior design, it’s a boxy looking compact car, with proportions suited for congested city traffic.

Its look and feel is enhanced by LED headlights and taillights, along with a long LED strip on both the front and rear-end of the car.

Feature loaded Cabin

Inside the Comet EV, the most noteworthy feature is its dual-integrated 10.25-inch screen setup (for infotainment and driver’s display) which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The ultra compact EV also comes with 55 connected car features.

On the safety front, the Comet EV comes with dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, three point seat belts for all passengers, front and rear seatbelt alerts, reverse parking camera, rear parking sensors and tyre pressure monitoring system.

A City-centric range

MG offers the Comet EV with a 17.3kWh battery pack which offers a claimed range of 230km. The electric motor is rated to produce 42PS and 110Nm, which powers the rear wheels of the electric car.

MG provides the Comet EV with a 3.3kW AC charger which rejuvenates the EV’s battery from zero to 100 percent in seven hours.

Price & Rivals

MG has only announced the starting price of the Comet EV, which is Rs 7.98 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), the prices for the other variants will be announced in May. The Comet EV is an affordable and quirky alternative to the likes of Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.

