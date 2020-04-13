Citroen’s Made-In-India Car On Track For 2021 Launch Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

Published On Apr 13, 2020 08:00 AM By Dhruv

Citroen is still optimistic about meeting its deadline for their second car for India despite the widespread shutdown in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic

French brand Citroen is set to enter India with its mid-size SUV, the C5 Aircross.

The C5 Aircross’ launch has been pushed from September 2020 to Q1 of 2021.

Citroen’s second car for India will make its world debut here.

It will go on sale in 2021 and be positioned below the C5 Aircross.

Citroen will export its made-for-India car to global markets.

The coronavirus pandemic has halted businesses around the globe. But that hasn’t deterred Groupe PSA from maintaining the timeline for its second car to be launched in india under its sub-brand Citroen.

This is despite the fact that the launch of their first car, the C5 Aircross, has been pushed to the first quarter of 2021. It was supposed to go on sale around mid-2020 and mark the entry of the French brand in our country. The second car from Citroen is quite special as it will be made for India and make its global premiere right here on our shore. Add to it the fact that Citroen plans on exporting this car to other global markets and it becomes clear as to why this model is pretty important for Citroen and Groupe PSA. So it’s a good thing that it is on track to meet its original deadline.

As to what this new car from Citroen will be, it’s still not clear. Our best bet is that it will be the successor to the current C3 Aircross, a potential rival to the Vitara Brezza and Venue, or the next-gen C4 Aircross, which would rival the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Head here to find out why.

Apart from whatever Citroen’s second car will be, we are pretty excited for the C5 Aircross too although it could be a tad bit expensive, considering it would be assembled here via the CKD route. However, seeing the lengths to which the car has been put to in certain reviews internationally, we are excited to see what it could achieve in India. Sadly, those plans have been delayed now for sure. You can read about it here.