Chinese Carmaker Rox Motor Patented Their Adamas SUV In India

We’ve recently seen an announcement of JSW Motors stepping into the Indian car market, bringing the Jetour T2 SUV to our shores. Now, we have more information which confirms that another Chinese carmaker, Rox Motor, is looking to enter the Indian market. This comes courtesy of the brand patenting its first product, which will be an electric SUV called the Adamas. Now there’s no confirmation on this SUV actually making its way to India, as this could be just for the sake of securing intellectual property rights as well.

However, since the Indian automotive space is turning out to be exciting, especially in the SUV space, let’s take a look at what it would be like if ever the Adamas is ready to roll on Indian roads.

More About The Adamas SUV

Exterior

The international-spec Rox Adamas is a 5-metre-long luxury SUV that combines a strong road presence with off-road ability. Its design is bold and upright, with a boxy shape that gives it a tough and practical look, along with 21-inch alloy wheels and modern elements like LED lighting. Details like the rear-mounted spare wheel and high ground clearance show that it is built for more than just city driving.

Length: 5298 mm | Width: 1985 mm | Height: 1856 mm | Wheelbase: 3010 mm

Internationally, the Adamas is available in five exterior shades: Desert Gold, Emerald Green, Basalt Grey, Polar White, and Obsidian Black.

Interior

Inside, the Adamas is available in both six- and seven-seater layouts. The interior comes in four premium themes: Amethyst Purple, Amber Orange, Pearl Black, and Jade White, giving a luxury feel to the cabin. The second-row seats are designed for comfort with reclining, massage, heating, and ventilation functions. There is also a full-flat mode that allows passengers to rest or sleep during long journeys. The materials look to be of high-quality, and the overall layout is clean and easy to use.

Features & Safety

The Adamas is also well feature-loaded. It includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15.7-inch central touchscreen, and screens for rear passengers. Additional features include adaptive cruise control, a heated and four-way adjustable steering wheel, sun shades, triple-zone automatic climate control, PM 2.5 filter, 256-colour ambient light, keyless entry, smartphone-enabled key, 12-way powered driver seat, 10-way powered passenger seat, seat heating, and eight-way powered second row adjustment (captain seat version). It also gets the ability to power through a Vehicle-To-Load (V2L) function. Safety equipments include a 360-degree camera and level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Powertrain

The Adamas’s specification is as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre four-cylinder plug-in hybrid Battery Pack 56.01 kWh Power 475 PS Torque 740 Nm Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 5.5 seconds Drivetrain Dual-motor All-wheel drive

Expected In India?

The Rox Adamas isn’t expected in India anytime soon. However, if ever it is confirmed for our market, it will be an interesting contender as an hybrid alternative to the Jetour T2 and the likes of Land Rover Defender.