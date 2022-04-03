Published On Apr 03, 2022 08:41 AM By Tarun for Honda City Hybrid

This week was packed with the launch of the Toyota Hilux and the unveil of the Jeep Meridian

Over the past week, we saw two new launches, where one included an eagerly awaited lifestyle pickup. Meanwhile, we also got some important details about the upcoming three-row Jeep SUV. Also, Honda and Tata have surprised us with two upcoming and exciting launches.

Here's a quick low-down:

Toyota Hilux Goes On Sale

Toyota has launched the Hilux pickup from Rs 34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It uses the Fortuner’s diesel powertrain with 4WD as standard. It’s equipped with seven airbags, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and dual-zone climate control.

2022 Renault Kiger Launched

Renault has updated the Kiger with a new colour, more features, and a new turbo-petrol variant. With this, the subcompact SUV also sees a price hike.

Jeep Meridian Revealed

Jeep has revealed the specifications of the upcoming Meridian SUV. It will be a diesel-only offering at the time of launch with an optional AWD. The Meridian will be offered with seven seats initially.

Honda City Hybrid Announced

Honda has confirmed that it will launch the City hybrid this month. Unlike the Maruti’s mild-hybrid, the City will get a proper hybrid technology with two electric motors and a fuel economy of up to 30kmpl.

New Toyota MPV Spied

A new Toyota MPV, which could be a rival to the Kia Carens, has been spied testing. It will sit below the Innova Crysta and is expected to retail around Rs 12 lakh onwards. The same MPV would then be used by Maruti Suzuki as well.

New Tata EV Teased

Tata has put out a teaser of its new EV concept, which could preview its next generation of EVs. Tata had announced in 2021 that it plans to launch ten new EVs by 2025.

Toyota Innova EV Concept Revealed

Toyota has revealed an EV concept of the Innova at the 2022 Indonesia Motor Show. However, it’s only a research-related concept and won’t go on sale in Indonesia, or anywhere else for that matter.

