Tata Teases New EV Concept Ahead Of April 6 Reveal

Published On Mar 31, 2022 03:46 PM By Sonny

The new concept could preview the next-gen Tata EVs

Tata has dropped a new teaser hinting at its next electric creation. It will likely be a concept showcase for a new EV which will be revealed on April 6.

The teaser shows a handful of design details such as a sloped roofline and slatted surfaces. One detail in particular, the sporty front bumper, seems to have been lifted off a Lexus. It’s hard to discern much about the upcoming concept from these teasers but it will likely be a sporty utility vehicle of some form. 

Tata had announced in 2021 that it plans to launch ten new EVs by 2025. Since the carmaker has already showcased electric iterations of the Punch and Altroz, the new EV concept will likely be its largest electrified model yet. Tata is already the lead EV brand in India with the Nexon EV and Tigor EV, which are all-electric versions of their combustion engine counterparts.

While mass market EVs will continue to be dominated by subcompact models, Tata is yet to break into the more premium EV segments that are currently occupied by Hyundai and MG. Fellow Indian automaker Mahindra is also working on a series of new EVs and will showcase its concepts in July.

