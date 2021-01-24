Car News That Mattered: Altroz Turbo Launched, Magnite Safety Report, Tesla Model Y Safety Rating And More

Published On Jan 24, 2021 09:49 AM By Sonny

A host of new and updated luxury vehicles were also launched in the past week

Tata Altroz iTurbo launched: The Altroz finally gets the option of a more powerful turbo-petrol engine that makes 110PS of power. It is offered on select variants along with a new top-spec XZ+ variant. Find out the prices for the Altroz iTurbo here.

Nissan Magnite safety report detailed: Nissan’s newest offering, the Magnite sub-4m SUV, had scored a 4-star safety rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash tests. The detailed report of the car’s results was released just last week and you can read up on it right here .

Tesla Model Y gets 5-star safety rating: The Model Y is Tesla’s second mass-market offering that began production in early-2020. Its 2021 version was crash tested by the governing body of the US, NHTSA, where it passed with flying colours. Read more about how the Model Y scored 5-stars here .

Maruti begins exporting Jimny from India: The Suzuki Jimny is a popular three-door, off-roading SUV like the Mahindra Thar. Its latest version is yet to be launched in India but Maruti has begun local production for export. Find out more about it here .

Skoda Rapid Rider is back: Skoda has brought back the entry-spec Rider variant of the Rapid sedan for 2021. It costs a bit more than before but it is still the most affordable offering in the segment. Check out the updated price list for the Rapid here .







Luxury Launches

A few luxury vehicles were launched in India in the past week, here’s the quick list:

Volvo S60 - The latest generation of the Volvo sedan has finally been launched in India, a couple of years later than expected. It is offered in a single variant only and you can find out about the details and price here .

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2021 - Mercedes has updated the GLC SUV with a few new features such as connected car tech. Read more about the 2021 GLC and its new prices here .

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine - The BMW 3 Series is now offered with an extended wheelbase in India to offer more space in the back while still being more affordable than the more luxurious 5 Series. Check out the prices and variant options here .