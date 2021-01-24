Car News That Mattered: Altroz Turbo Launched, Magnite Safety Report, Tesla Model Y Safety Rating And More
A host of new and updated luxury vehicles were also launched in the past week
Tata Altroz iTurbo launched: The Altroz finally gets the option of a more powerful turbo-petrol engine that makes 110PS of power. It is offered on select variants along with a new top-spec XZ+ variant. Find out the prices for the Altroz iTurbo here.
Nissan Magnite safety report detailed: Nissan’s newest offering, the Magnite sub-4m SUV, had scored a 4-star safety rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash tests. The detailed report of the car’s results was released just last week and you can read up on it right here.
Tesla Model Y gets 5-star safety rating: The Model Y is Tesla’s second mass-market offering that began production in early-2020. Its 2021 version was crash tested by the governing body of the US, NHTSA, where it passed with flying colours. Read more about how the Model Y scored 5-stars here.
Maruti begins exporting Jimny from India: The Suzuki Jimny is a popular three-door, off-roading SUV like the Mahindra Thar. Its latest version is yet to be launched in India but Maruti has begun local production for export. Find out more about it here.
Skoda Rapid Rider is back: Skoda has brought back the entry-spec Rider variant of the Rapid sedan for 2021. It costs a bit more than before but it is still the most affordable offering in the segment. Check out the updated price list for the Rapid here.
Luxury Launches
A few luxury vehicles were launched in India in the past week, here’s the quick list:
Volvo S60 - The latest generation of the Volvo sedan has finally been launched in India, a couple of years later than expected. It is offered in a single variant only and you can find out about the details and price here.
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2021 - Mercedes has updated the GLC SUV with a few new features such as connected car tech. Read more about the 2021 GLC and its new prices here.
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine - The BMW 3 Series is now offered with an extended wheelbase in India to offer more space in the back while still being more affordable than the more luxurious 5 Series. Check out the prices and variant options here.
