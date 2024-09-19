Modified On Sep 19, 2024 12:54 PM By Rohit for BYD eMAX 7

The facelifted version of the e6, which is now called the eMAX 7, will be launched on October 8 in India

The e6 MPV was BYD’s first private vehicle offering for our market.

BYD offers the eMAX 7 as the M6 MPV in international markets.

The eMAX 7 could get the same design changes as the globally sold BYD M6.

Exterior updates are expected to include new LED lighting and alloy wheels.

Could come with a 12.8-inch touchscreen system, a wireless phone charger, and a panoramic glass roof.

Internationally, BYD offers the M6 is available with two battery packs: 55.4 kWh and 71.8 kWh, offering a claimed range of up to 530 km.

The eMAX 7 could be priced at a premium over the e6, that costs Rs 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

It was recently revealed that the facelifted BYD e6 MPV will be called the BYD eMAX 7 in India. The Chinese EV maker has now confirmed that the eMAX 7 will be launched on October 8 in our market. For reference, the BYD MPV is sold as the ‘M6’ in international markets. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of its India launch:

Expected Design Updates

The BYD eMAX 7 features a similar body style and silhouette as the pre-facelift e6 MPV, but BYD has made some tweaks to its design, which are likely to be in line with the M6 offered globally. It will get a new pair of LED headlights and an updated grille design inspired from the BYD Atto 3. Other expected exterior changes include redesigned alloy wheels, revised bumpers, and a tweaked LED tail light setup.

Cabin And Features

BYD India has revealed that the India-spec model will come in a 6-seater layout, and it's expected to borrow elements from the BYD M6's cabin. The international-spec eMAX 7 has a dual-tone cabin theme along with an updated dashboard design. It also features new materials on the dashboard, a revised centre console and a fresh drive mode selector.

BYD could equip the India-spec eMAX 7 with a big 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen, wireless phone charger, panoramic glass roof, and ventilated front seats from the M6. Its safety kit is expected to comprise six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and all-wheel disc brakes. It could also come with level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot monitoring.

What About Its Battery Pack And Range?

The eMAX 7 gets a choice of two battery packs globally: a 55.4 kWh pack and a larger 71.8 kWh. While the former is mated to a 163 PS electric motor, the larger unit is paired with a 204 PS motor. The BYD eMAX 7 gets a NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) claimed range of up to 530 km and includes vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality.

Expected Price And Rivals

We expect the BYD eMAX 7 to be priced at a premium over the e6 that costs Rs 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It doesn’t have any direct rivals in India but the MPV serves as an electric option to the likes of the Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Innova Crysta.

