The new flagship BMW luxury sedan sports yet another polarising design and a revamped cabin

BMW has priced the seventh-gen 7 Series from Rs 1.7 crore (ex-showroom) onwards.

The BMW i7 comes at a price of Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom).

The 7 series gets a single engine option: a 3-litre twin-turbo petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology; diesel variants to arrive later this year.

The i7 electric sedan has a 101.7kWh battery pack, offering a WLTP-claimed range of up to 625km.

New range of displays are the star features, including dual front 12.3-inch and 14.9-inch displays and a 31.3-inch theatre screen at the rear.

Deliveries of both sedans to begin from March 2023.

Living up to its claim, BMW is starting off 2023 strong with the launch of the latest 7 Series (locally assembled) and its new electric avatar, the i7. These sedans made their global debut in April 2022 and have finally arrived here while their deliveries will commence from March 2023. The detailed prices for the new 7-er and i7 are stated below:

Model Ex-showroom Price BMW 7 Series 740i Rs 1.7 crore BMW i7 xDrive 60 Rs 1.95 crore

Power Houses

The 7 Series sedan gets two engine options in India: a 3-litre twin-turbo inline-six petrol engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid support. BMW will launch the diesel variants of the new 7 Series sometime later in 2023. The engine specifications are mentioned below:

Specifications 740i M Sport Engine 3-litre twin-turbo inline-six petrol with 48-volt mild hybrid tech Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 380PS Torque 540Nm (+200Nm temporary boost from e-motor) Top speed 250kmph 0-100kmph 5.4 seconds

The electric sedan, on the other hand, uses a 101.7kWh battery pack. It has debuted in a single top-of-the-line variant with a dual-motor setup that churns out 544PS in an all-wheel drivetrain. The i7 offers a WLTP-claimed range of up to 625km.

Specifications 740 xDrive 60 Battery Pack 101.7kWh Power 544PS Range 590-625km (WLTP) 0-100kmph 4.7 seconds

The i7 electric sedan can get a driving range of 170km in 10 minutes or charge from 10-80 percent in just 34 minutes using a 195kW DC fast charger. A 22kW wallbox charger would take over five and a half hours for the same.

The 7 Series’ New Look

BMW has managed to split the room yet again with its new design for the seventh generation 7 Series. The massive kidney grille is now accompanied by a split headlight setup of sleek and contrasting proportions. On the sides, you’ll find flush door handles and a monolithic profile. It is only being offered here in its long wheelbase avatar. The electric i7 gets a similar front end but is differentiated from the regular 7 in profile by the alloy wheels.

At the rear end of these sedans, you’ll see sleek split LED tail lamps and a chunky bumper with reflector elements. The main difference between the ICE and electric sedans is the presence of EV-specific blue elements on the front bumper, side skirts and rear bumper.

Displays All Around

The new 7 Series gets a new cabin loaded with screens, so much so that they look like something out of a sci-fi movie. Starting at the front, you’ll see a curved display which houses a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

In the back, you can watch whatever you want on a 31.3-inch 8K screen (with built-in Amazon Fire TV) that comes down with the push of a button, and the controls for the rear seats can be accessed using the 5.5-inch displays housed in the rear doors. Yes, it has touchscreens in the door cards.

Other Luxury Features

Apart from the numerous displays in these sedans, you also get a panoramic glass roof with LED light threads, heated panels for the armrests on both door panels and on the underside of the instrument panel, and a Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system.

Both the sedans also come with an illuminated grille, four-zone climate control, multi-function rear seats with massage function, and heated steering wheel and invisible air vents integrated into the interaction bar which runs across the width of the dashboard.

In terms of safety, they both come with six airbags, a rearview camera, parking assist and ADAS features including blind spot monitoring, lane departure assist and front collision warning.

Rivals

BMW’s electric sedan goes face-to-face with the Mercedes-Benz EQS and the ICE sedan rivals the Audi A8L and Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

