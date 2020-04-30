BMW 5 Series 530i Petrol vs 530d Diesel: Battle Of The M Sport Twins

Published On Apr 30, 2020 05:03 PM By Nabeel for BMW 5 Series

Heart set on the gorgeous 5 Series but can’t decide between the petrol or the diesel? Allow us to make things simpler

The BMW 5 Series is a handsome looking lad. Yes, I know looks are subjective but regardless of your taste in cars, a fine design remains a fine design. The beauty of the 5 in fact goes deeper than just the lines on the body. It’s a comfortable place to lounge in, is loaded with the latest gizmos and is a hoot and a half to drive as well. Before we dive into the obvious differences between the engines, let’s have a look at the subtle differences it packs in terms of the kit on offer.

The M Sport variant looks sportier than the regular variants with the help of some unique exterior elements. At the front you will find a black BMW kidney grille as opposed to a chrome one and black elements in the front bumper. From the side, the obvious giveaways are the 18-inch M light alloy wheels, inside which lurk dark blue brake callipers with the M lettering. There are M badges on the side panels as well. At the back, the tailpipe becomes trapezoidal and you also get an M Aerodynamics package with front apron, side skirts and rear apron. There is a subtle differentiation between petrol and diesel, however. The window frames are finished in black for the diesel, and aluminium for the petrol.

In terms of equipment, the 5 Series M Sport comes pretty well loaded. You get adaptive LED headlights and LED taillights on the outside. Inside, you have a sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with gesture control and Apple CarPlay, a Harman Kardon sound system with 16 speakers and 600 W output, BMW’s live cockpit professional with navigation, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display, 360-degree camera with parking assistant, wireless charging and most importantly, the party trick: display key with M designation and remote control parking.

If you pick the diesel, you also get a head-up display and 4-zone climate control with two extra vents in the B-pillar, as opposed to a 2-zone setup in the petrol. Also, you get comfort seats for driver and front passenger wearing Nappa leather in the diesel, whereas the petrol gets Sport seats for driver and front passenger wrapped in Dakota leather.

Finally, time to lay out the differences in the powertrain. The 530d gets a new B57 engine. It is a powerful 3-litre, straight-six, turbocharged diesel which makes 265PS of power (up from 245PS) and 620Nm of torque (up from 540Nm). This is mated to the same 8-speed ZF gearbox from the older generation. This setup takes the sedan from 0-100kmph in a claimed 5.7 seconds. We decided to put this to the test and recorded a VBox time of 5.7 seconds with the launch control engaged. Torque surge on the diesel is ballistic and will put a smile on your face everytime you get naughty with the pedal. It’s super versatile as well, with a claimed mileage of 17.42kmpl.

The petrol engine is a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder engine which makes 252PS of power and 350Nm of torque. Paired to the same 8-Speed ZF transmission, it takes a claimed 6.1 seconds to reach 100kmph. The claimed mileage for this petrol is 15.01kmpl. This motor suits a buyer who prefers a free revving and refined motor over a particularly punchy one. The internationally available 540i would have solved both the cravings. Only if BMW offered it in India. For the time being, if you are looking for a thrilling drive, it will have to be the diesel.

The BMW 530i M Sport has been priced at Rs 60.9 lakh, ex-showroom. For the 530d M Sport, you will have to pay Rs 68.40 lakh. The extra Rs 7.5 lakhs gets you a much versatile engine, better fuel efficiency, more equipment and the bragging rights of a flagship 5 Series. A deal hard to ignore.

