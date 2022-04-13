English | हिंदी

Be Prepared To Wait Up To 6 Months For A Kia Carens

Modified On Apr 13, 2022 02:11 PM By Sonny for Kia Carens

  • 10650 Views
  • Write a comment

The MPV has enjoyed significant demand, thanks to its attractive pricing and feature set

Kia entered the mass-market MPV segment in India with the Carens. Within two months of opening the order books, the carmaker had amassed over 50,000 orders. It offers premium styling, three engine options, and plenty of comforts. This level of demand for the Carens also results in high waiting periods. The introductory pricing phase is now over, and the MPV now retails from Rs 9.6 lakh to Rs 17.7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). If you’re considering to place an order for the Carens this April, here’s how long you might have to wait if you reside in any of the following 20 major cities:

Cities

Waiting Period

New Delhi

4 months

Bengaluru

6 months

Mumbai

3-3.5 months

Hyderabad

5 months

Pune

4 months

Chennai

6 months

Jaipur

3-3.5 months

Ahmedabad

5 months

Gurugram

6 months

Lucknow

3-3.5 months

Kolkata

5 months

Thane

3 months

Surat

6 months

Ghaziabad

4 months

Chandigarh

6 months

Coimbatore

3-3.5 months

Patna

5 months

Faridabad

6 months

Indore

3-3.5 months

Noida

5 months

The shortest waiting period for the Kia Carens currently stands at 3 months. The average wait time for the MPV in these cities stands at 3 to 4 months. For 6 of the 20 cities listed above, buyers can expect to wait up to 6 months to take the delivery: Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Surat, Chandigarh, and Faridabad. Those in the remaining cities will have to wait a little less and can expect their Carens to arrive within 5 months.

The Carens is offered with three engine choices: 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. It is a feature-loaded model with its 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, digital driver’s display and ventilated front seats. The MPV is still the only car in its segment to offer six airbags, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, ABS and ISOFIX as standard.

Also read: Kia Carens Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?

The closest rival to the Kia Carens is the Maruti XL6, which is only available as a six-seater and not a seven seater. Moreover, the XL6 comes with a petrol engine only.

Read More on : Carens diesel

S
Published by
Sonny
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Kia Carens

1 comment
1
S
sathish
Apr 13, 2022 4:30:52 PM

After price hike Cancellation considered?

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    Read Full News

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
    • Trending
    • Recent

    Trending Muv

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    • Toyota Rumion
      Toyota Rumion
      Rs.8.77 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Aug 2022
    • MG G10
      MG G10
      Rs.25.00 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: May 2022
    • Hyundai Staria
      Hyundai Staria
      Rs.20.00 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Apr 2023
    • Maruti XL6 2022
      Maruti XL6 2022
      Rs.12.02 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Apr 2022
    • Maruti Ertiga 2022
      Maruti Ertiga 2022
      Rs.10.87 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Jun 2022
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars
    HomeNew CarsNewsBe Prepared To Wait Up To 6 Months For A Kia Carens
    space Image
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience