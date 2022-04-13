Be Prepared To Wait Up To 6 Months For A Kia Carens

Modified On Apr 13, 2022 02:11 PM By Sonny for Kia Carens

The MPV has enjoyed significant demand, thanks to its attractive pricing and feature set

Kia entered the mass-market MPV segment in India with the Carens. Within two months of opening the order books, the carmaker had amassed over 50,000 orders. It offers premium styling, three engine options, and plenty of comforts. This level of demand for the Carens also results in high waiting periods. The introductory pricing phase is now over, and the MPV now retails from Rs 9.6 lakh to Rs 17.7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). If you’re considering to place an order for the Carens this April, here’s how long you might have to wait if you reside in any of the following 20 major cities:

Cities Waiting Period New Delhi 4 months Bengaluru 6 months Mumbai 3-3.5 months Hyderabad 5 months Pune 4 months Chennai 6 months Jaipur 3-3.5 months Ahmedabad 5 months Gurugram 6 months Lucknow 3-3.5 months Kolkata 5 months Thane 3 months Surat 6 months Ghaziabad 4 months Chandigarh 6 months Coimbatore 3-3.5 months Patna 5 months Faridabad 6 months Indore 3-3.5 months Noida 5 months

The shortest waiting period for the Kia Carens currently stands at 3 months. The average wait time for the MPV in these cities stands at 3 to 4 months. For 6 of the 20 cities listed above, buyers can expect to wait up to 6 months to take the delivery: Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Surat, Chandigarh, and Faridabad. Those in the remaining cities will have to wait a little less and can expect their Carens to arrive within 5 months.

The Carens is offered with three engine choices: 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. It is a feature-loaded model with its 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, digital driver’s display and ventilated front seats. The MPV is still the only car in its segment to offer six airbags, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, ABS and ISOFIX as standard.

The closest rival to the Kia Carens is the Maruti XL6, which is only available as a six-seater and not a seven seater. Moreover, the XL6 comes with a petrol engine only.

