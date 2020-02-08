Auto Expo 2020 Hand Guide: All The Important Cars You Cannot Miss This Weekend

Published On Feb 08, 2020 07:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Creta 2020

The Auto Expo 2020 is a buffet of concept and production spec-cars. A majority of these were unveiled, while a few were also launched. The expo is being held in a sprawling venue and walking through it can be quite taxing. In fact, with just one day of walking around leisurely, we completed more than 11,000 steps, which translates to around 8kms. If you’re going to be hopping across all the pavilions, expect even more cardio. More importantly, if you don’t prioritise, you may not get to spend enough time at your favourite pavilions. So, here’s a round-up of all the stalls that should rest high on your visit list.

Maruti Suzuki: Hall No 9

India’s largest manufacturer has an array of its existing cars such as the S-Presso and WagonR on display. However, the big-ticket is the unveiling of the Futuro-e coupe SUV concept (previews design philosophy of future Maruti SUVs) along with the petrol-equipped Vitara Brezza facelift and S-Cross.

You’ll also see the recently unveiled Ignis facelift and the JDM-spec Swift hybrid that gets features like cruise control, paddle shifters, ventilated seats, and an Eco mode. But there’s one car on display that oozes more X-factor than all the others. It’s the Jimny! You don’t want to miss this one.

Renault: Hall No 10

The French carmaker has unveiled the Triber AMT in a dual tone-spec. It gets new 15-inch alloy wheels and a different seat cover setup. It is accompanied by the Duster Turbo (the most powerful compact SUV), Kwid EV, Zoe EV as well as the Symbioz and Vision 2027 concept. Renault has also set up screens with specifications of the showcased cars so you have a clear idea of what you’re looking at.

Tata Motors: Hall No 14

Tata Motors has struck the nostalgia chord with the Sierra concept and teased us with the exciting HBX concept. Also prepare to see the Altroz, 2020 Harrier, Gravitas, Hexa Safari Edition, and the Altroz EV.

Hyundai: Hall 3

The Korean carmaker is showcasing the Tucson facelift as well as the Grand i10 Nios’ 1.0-litre turbo variant, which you should definitely check out. The second-gen Creta, which will be launched in March, is also on display.

MG Motor: Hall 5

The manufacturer has an expansive lineup of EVs, SUVs, sedans, and iconic cars of the bygone era. Don’t miss the Gloster, ZS SUV, RC-6 sedan, Hector six-seater, and the G10 MPV.

Kia Motor: Hall 7

The Kia pavilion is as hot as last year! The Korean manufacturer has showcased the Sonet sub-4m SUV concept and launched the Carnival MPV. These are accompanied by a few global products from the Kia lineup as well as fascinating concepts.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Hall 10

Mahindra is showcasing an array of new engines and concept models this year. Make sure to check out the Funster concept, XUV300 Sportz and electric, e-KUV100, and the big, burly Alturas.

Great Wall Motors: Hall 1

The new Chinese manufacturer is giving us a bird’s eye view of all of its products that are on sale in multiple markets. We have seen and touched these vehicles and must admit that the quality of materials is quite commendable. GWM has showcased Haval Vision 2025, F5, F7, F7x, H9, and a bunch of its affordable electric cars including the R1.

Mercedes-Benz: Hall 15

Mercedes-Benz is the only luxury brand showcasing its might, and how! It has an expansive lineup of products from the A-Class limousine, V-Class Marco Polo, and EQC electric car to GLA SUV and the AMG GT 63 S 4-door.

Volkswagen & Skoda: Hall 15

The Volkswagen Group has made a grand re-entry at the expo with an array of India-spec models. The VW corner features T-Roc, Tiguan Allspace, Taigun SUV, and VW ID.Crozz. On the other hand, the Skoda pavilion has the upcoming Rapid TSI, Karoq, Superb facelift, Vision IN, and Octavia RS245.

Force Motors: Hall 1

The powertrain specialists have revealed the 2020 Gurkha along with its supremely beefed-up version that looks ready for a zombie apocalypse. If you take a scale model for size reference, it could make for quite a cool picture.

FAW Bird Group (Haima)

Electric cars are the buzzword and Chinese carmakers are playing SEO optimisers. The Haima group from China has brought in multiple EVs and one of them could actually bear a sub-Rs10 lakh price tag.

The number of exhibitors might be fewer than the last editions, but the ones that have participated do not disappoint. The expo also gives us an insight into upcoming products and trends that could take centrestage in the Indian car market. Not to mention, the Chinese interest in the Indian market. We may even be looking at the possibility of our neighbours becoming the next big thing here.