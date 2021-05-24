Published On May 24, 2021 05:45 PM By Tarun

This move is courtesy of the ongoing second wave of the pandemic in the country

Extension applies only to cars with retrofitted CNG kits.

You can check the expiry date of the certificate on a metal plate installed inside your car’s bonnet.

If the CNG cylinders are detected fit, you will be issued a new leakage certificate that needs to be renewed every three months.

CNG car owners whose leakage test certificates expired after February 1, 2021, can now renew their documents by June 30. This extension of validity has been granted due to the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Typically, one must renew these certificates every three months.

The government of India had earlier extended the timelines for the renewal of vehicle fitness permits, learning and driving licenses, and registration documents. Read about it here.

The test certificates are essential as they testify that there’s no leakage in the CNG kit. Cars with factory-fitted kits need not have one. However, if you have converted your petrol-powered car to CNG via retrofitting, you will need the certificate. If found with an expired certificate, you will be penalised. Even the CNG filling stations do not accept any car with an invalid or expired certificate.

CNG cars come installed with a compliance plate that shows the renewal and expiry dates. Every three years, you must get the CNG cylinders inspected and cleaned at your nearby cylinder testing station. If there’s no problem detected, you can get a new plate with revised dates.

Currently, there are eight CNG cars in the market. These are the Hyundai Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Maruti Wagon R, Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, and Ertiga.