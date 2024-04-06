2024 Skoda Superb vs Toyota Camry Hybrid: Specifications Compared

Modified On Apr 06, 2024 12:33 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Superb

Though both sedans are feature loaded and powerful as well, the Camry packs strong hybrid tech

The Skoda Superb, the flagship sedan from the Czech automaker in India, has recently been reintroduced in the country, albeit in a limited number of units. The Superb renews its rivalry with the Toyota Camry Hybrid in India. Let’s see how the 2024 Superb sizes up against the Camry in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Prices

Skoda Superb Toyota Camry Rs 54 lakh Rs 46.17 lakh

Since the Skoda Superb has been launched as a completely imported model this time, it is nearly Rs 8 lakh more expensive than the Toyota Camry.

Dimensions

Skoda Superb Toyota Camry Length 4869 mm 4885 mm Width 1864 mm 1840 mm Height 1503 mm 1455 mm Wheelbase 2836 mm 2825 mm

Although the Toyota Camry is 16 mm longer than the Skoda sedan, the Superb is still 24 mm wider and 48 mm taller than the Camry.

Despite its shorter length, the Superb has an 11 mm longer wheelbase compared to that of the Camry.

Powertrain

Specifications Skoda Superb Toyota Camry Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol Power 190 PS 218 PS (combined) Torque 320 Nm 221 Nm (engine) / 202 Nm (electric motor) Transmission 7-speed DCT CVT

The Toyota Camry, due to its bigger engine and strong hybrid tech, is more powerful than the Skoda Superb.

The Camry can also be driven in pure EV mode under a certain speed limit in order to save fuel. It is propelled via an e-CVT gearbox.

Skoda Superb on the other hand gets a turbo-petrol engine which also offers adequate power and torque, mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

Both have drive modes, but the Superb has returned with the advantage of dynamic chassis control for a better driving experience.

Feature Highlights

Models Skoda Superb Toyota Camry Exterior Automatic LED headlights with LED DRLs

Headlight washers

LED fog lights with cornering function

LED taillights with sequential rear turn indicators

18-inch alloy wheels

Boarding spot lamp on ORVMs Automatic LED headlights with LED DRLs with follow me home function

LED fog lights

LED taillights

18-inch alloy wheels

Welcome door lamp Interior Black dashboard with cognac perforated leather seat upholstery

Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Ambient lighting Dual-tone black and beige dashboard

Beige semi-leather seat upholstery

Sunroof

Illuminated footwell and inside door handles

Leather wrapped steering wheel Comfort & Convenience 12-way powered front seats with memory function

Heated & ventilated front seats

Massage function for driver’s seat

Boss button for front passenger seat

Front and rear armrests

Outer headrests for 2nd row seats

3-zone climate control

Temperature adjustment for rear AC vents

Electronically adjustable & foldable ORVMs

12V power sockets for front and rear passengers

12V power socket in the boot

Auto up/down power windows with anti-pinch function

Cruise control

Auto-dimming IRVM

Rain sensing wiper

Powered tailgate

Skoda welcome logo projection for front doors 10-way powered front seats with memory function

Ventilated front seats

Electrically reclinable rear seats

Rear Armrest with capacitive touch-control for audio and rear recline

Powered sunshade for rear glass

Manual sunshade for rear doors

3-Zone climate control

Temperature adjustment for rear AC vents

Two 12V power sockets for rear passengers

Auto up/down power windows with anti-pinch function

Cruise control

Auto-dimming IRVM

Heads-up display (HUD)

Wireless charging

Rain sensing wiper

Powered tailgate Infotainment 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Fully digital driver’s display

12-speaker 610W Canton sound system 9-inch touchscreen infotainment

7-inch TFT multi-information display

9-speaker JBL sound system Safety 9 airbags

360-degree camera

Electronic stability control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

Hill hold and Hill Brake assist

Electromechanical parking brake with auto hold function

Park Assist for semi-autonomous parking

3-point seatbelts for all seats

ISOFIX child seat protection

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) 9 airbags

Rear parking camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Electronic stability control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

Hill start assist

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

3 point seatbelts for front seats

ISOFIX child seat protection

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Both these Skoda and Toyota executive sedans come equipped with a plethora of features. However, considering the price, the Camry feels like more value for money, offering additional features such as sunshades for rear passengers and the rear windshield, a sunroof, and a heads-up display, all of which are absent in the Superb.

The Skoda Superb, on the other hand, justifies its premium price tag with amenities such as heated and ventilated front seats, 12-way power front seats with a memory function, a massage function for the driver’s seat, electric boss mode, a 360-degree camera, and park assist with semi-autonomous parking. All of these features are not there in the Camry.

Though both Superb and Camry come with branded audio systems, it’s the Superb which gets more speakers.

Both the sedans come with amenities like 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver’s display, and 3-zone climate control. In terms of safety, both get 9 airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Final Takeaway

As mentioned earlier, both sedans boast a comprehensive feature list and powerful engines. However, the Toyota Camry emerges as the more value-for-money choice here. Not only does it match the level of comfort and convenience features offered by the Superb, but it also offers a more efficient strong hybrid powertrain option. Therefore, if you're in the market for a luxury hybrid sedan, the Camry makes more sense. On the other hand, if you're seeking a petrol-only premium sedan with more features, and more engaging to drive, and are willing to pay an additional Rs 8 lakh over the Camry, then the Skoda Superb is an option worth considering.

