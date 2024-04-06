2024 Skoda Superb vs Toyota Camry Hybrid: Specifications Compared
Modified On Apr 06, 2024 12:33 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Superb
Though both sedans are feature loaded and powerful as well, the Camry packs strong hybrid tech
The Skoda Superb, the flagship sedan from the Czech automaker in India, has recently been reintroduced in the country, albeit in a limited number of units. The Superb renews its rivalry with the Toyota Camry Hybrid in India. Let’s see how the 2024 Superb sizes up against the Camry in terms of specifications and features on paper.
Prices
|
Skoda Superb
|
Toyota Camry
|
Rs 54 lakh
|
Rs 46.17 lakh
-
Since the Skoda Superb has been launched as a completely imported model this time, it is nearly Rs 8 lakh more expensive than the Toyota Camry.
Dimensions
|
Skoda Superb
|
Toyota Camry
|
Length
|
4869 mm
|
4885 mm
|
Width
|
1864 mm
|
1840 mm
|
Height
|
1503 mm
|
1455 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2836 mm
|
2825 mm
-
Although the Toyota Camry is 16 mm longer than the Skoda sedan, the Superb is still 24 mm wider and 48 mm taller than the Camry.
-
Despite its shorter length, the Superb has an 11 mm longer wheelbase compared to that of the Camry.
Powertrain
|
Specifications
|
Skoda Superb
|
Toyota Camry
|
Engine
|
2-litre turbo-petrol
|
2.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol
|
Power
|
190 PS
|
218 PS (combined)
|
Torque
|
320 Nm
|
221 Nm (engine) / 202 Nm (electric motor)
|
Transmission
|
7-speed DCT
|
CVT
-
The Toyota Camry, due to its bigger engine and strong hybrid tech, is more powerful than the Skoda Superb.
-
The Camry can also be driven in pure EV mode under a certain speed limit in order to save fuel. It is propelled via an e-CVT gearbox.
-
Skoda Superb on the other hand gets a turbo-petrol engine which also offers adequate power and torque, mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.
-
Both have drive modes, but the Superb has returned with the advantage of dynamic chassis control for a better driving experience.
Feature Highlights
|
Models
|
Skoda Superb
|
Toyota Camry
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
Both these Skoda and Toyota executive sedans come equipped with a plethora of features. However, considering the price, the Camry feels like more value for money, offering additional features such as sunshades for rear passengers and the rear windshield, a sunroof, and a heads-up display, all of which are absent in the Superb.
-
The Skoda Superb, on the other hand, justifies its premium price tag with amenities such as heated and ventilated front seats, 12-way power front seats with a memory function, a massage function for the driver’s seat, electric boss mode, a 360-degree camera, and park assist with semi-autonomous parking. All of these features are not there in the Camry.
-
Though both Superb and Camry come with branded audio systems, it’s the Superb which gets more speakers.
-
Both the sedans come with amenities like 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver’s display, and 3-zone climate control. In terms of safety, both get 9 airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
Final Takeaway
As mentioned earlier, both sedans boast a comprehensive feature list and powerful engines. However, the Toyota Camry emerges as the more value-for-money choice here. Not only does it match the level of comfort and convenience features offered by the Superb, but it also offers a more efficient strong hybrid powertrain option. Therefore, if you're in the market for a luxury hybrid sedan, the Camry makes more sense. On the other hand, if you're seeking a petrol-only premium sedan with more features, and more engaging to drive, and are willing to pay an additional Rs 8 lakh over the Camry, then the Skoda Superb is an option worth considering.
