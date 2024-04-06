2024 Skoda Superb vs Toyota Camry Hybrid: Specifications Compared

Modified On Apr 06, 2024 12:33 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Superb

Though both sedans are feature loaded and powerful as well, the Camry packs strong hybrid tech

Skoda Superb vs Toyota Camry

The Skoda Superb, the flagship sedan from the Czech automaker in India, has recently been reintroduced in the country, albeit in a limited number of units. The Superb renews its rivalry with the Toyota Camry Hybrid in India. Let’s see how the 2024 Superb sizes up against the Camry in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Prices

Skoda Superb

Toyota Camry

Rs 54 lakh

Rs 46.17 lakh

  • Since the Skoda Superb has been launched as a completely imported model this time, it is nearly Rs 8 lakh more expensive than the Toyota Camry.

Dimensions

 

Skoda Superb

Toyota Camry

Length

4869 mm

4885 mm

Width

1864 mm

1840 mm

Height

1503 mm

1455 mm

Wheelbase

2836 mm

2825 mm

Toyota Camry Side View (Left)

  • Although the Toyota Camry is 16 mm longer than the Skoda sedan, the Superb is still 24 mm wider and 48 mm taller than the Camry.

  • Despite its shorter length, the Superb has an 11 mm longer wheelbase compared to that of the Camry.

Powertrain

Specifications

Skoda Superb

Toyota Camry

Engine

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol

Power

190 PS

218 PS (combined)

Torque

320 Nm

221 Nm (engine) / 202 Nm (electric motor)

Transmission

7-speed DCT

CVT

  • The Toyota Camry, due to its bigger engine and strong hybrid tech, is more powerful than the Skoda Superb.

  • The Camry can also be driven in pure EV mode under a certain speed limit in order to save fuel. It is propelled via an e-CVT gearbox.

Skoda Superb Engine

  • Skoda Superb on the other hand gets a turbo-petrol engine which also offers adequate power and torque, mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

  • Both have drive modes, but the Superb has returned with the advantage of dynamic chassis control for a better driving experience.

Feature Highlights

Models

Skoda Superb

Toyota Camry

Exterior

  • Automatic LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • Headlight washers

  • LED fog lights with cornering function

  • LED taillights with sequential rear turn indicators

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

  • Boarding spot lamp on ORVMs

  • Automatic LED headlights with LED DRLs with follow me home function

  • LED fog lights

  • LED taillights

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

  • Welcome door lamp

Interior

  • Black dashboard with cognac perforated leather seat upholstery

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

  • Ambient lighting

  • Dual-tone black and beige dashboard

  • Beige semi-leather seat upholstery

  • Sunroof

  • Illuminated footwell and inside door handles

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel

Comfort & Convenience

  • 12-way powered front seats with memory function

  • Heated & ventilated front seats

  • Massage function for driver’s seat

  • Boss button for front passenger seat

  • Front and rear armrests

  • Outer headrests for 2nd row seats

  • 3-zone climate control

  • Temperature adjustment for rear AC vents

  • Electronically adjustable & foldable ORVMs

  • 12V power sockets for front and rear passengers

  • 12V power socket in the boot

  • Auto up/down power windows with anti-pinch function

  • Cruise control

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Rain sensing wiper

  • Powered tailgate

  • Skoda welcome logo projection for front doors

  • 10-way powered front seats with memory function

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Electrically reclinable rear seats

  • Rear Armrest with capacitive touch-control for audio and rear recline

  • Powered sunshade for rear glass

  • Manual sunshade for rear doors

  • 3-Zone climate control

  • Temperature adjustment for rear AC vents

  • Two 12V power sockets for rear passengers

  • Auto up/down power windows with anti-pinch function

  • Cruise control

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Heads-up display (HUD)

  • Wireless charging

  • Rain sensing wiper

  • Powered tailgate

Infotainment

  • 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Fully digital driver’s display

  • 12-speaker 610W Canton sound system

  • 9-inch touchscreen infotainment

  • 7-inch TFT multi-information display

  • 9-speaker JBL sound system

Safety

  • 9 airbags

  • 360-degree camera

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Hill hold and Hill Brake assist

  • Electromechanical parking brake with auto hold function

  • Park Assist for semi-autonomous parking

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats

  • ISOFIX child seat protection

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • 9 airbags

  • Rear parking camera

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Hill start assist

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold

  • 3 point seatbelts for front seats

  • ISOFIX child seat protection

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Toyota Camry Interior

  • Both these Skoda and Toyota executive sedans come equipped with a plethora of features. However, considering the price, the Camry feels like more value for money, offering additional features such as sunshades for rear passengers and the rear windshield, a sunroof, and a heads-up display, all of which are absent in the Superb.

Skoda Superb DashBoard

  • The Skoda Superb, on the other hand, justifies its premium price tag with amenities such as heated and ventilated front seats, 12-way power front seats with a memory function, a massage function for the driver’s seat, electric boss mode, a 360-degree camera, and park assist with semi-autonomous parking. All of these features are not there in the Camry.

  • Though both Superb and Camry come with branded audio systems, it’s the Superb which gets more speakers.

  • Both the sedans come with amenities like 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver’s display, and 3-zone climate control. In terms of safety, both get 9 airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Final Takeaway

As mentioned earlier, both sedans boast a comprehensive feature list and powerful engines. However, the Toyota Camry emerges as the more value-for-money choice here. Not only does it match the level of comfort and convenience features offered by the Superb, but it also offers a more efficient strong hybrid powertrain option. Therefore, if you're in the market for a luxury hybrid sedan, the Camry makes more sense. On the other hand, if you're seeking a petrol-only premium sedan with more features, and more engaging to drive, and are willing to pay an additional Rs 8 lakh over the Camry, then the Skoda Superb is an option worth considering.

