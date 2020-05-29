2021 BMW 5 Series and 6 Series Gran Turismo Facelifts Make Their World Debut

Published On May 29, 2020 06:42 PM By Alan Richard for BMW 5 Series 2021

Here’s everything you wanted to know about the 2021 BMW 5 Series and 6 Series Gran Turismo

BMW has just premiered its 2021 offerings, the 5 Series and the 6 Series Gran Turismo. They’ve both undergone a nip and tuck at the front and rear ends with a generous sprinkling of tech on the inside. Let’s take a look at all the significant changes.

Exterior

The first thing that jumps out at you are the wider and taller grills on both the 5 Series and the 6 Series. Thankfully, the change is nowhere near as jarring as in the 7 Series and the X7 that we saw last year.

There’s also a new headlamp design and new adaptive laser lights feature a cornering and anti-dazzling function. They are also standard on the 6GT. At the rear, there is a new 3D LED tail lamp design in the signature BMW L-shape. They look cleaner and more retro than the previous design. The M Sport package also gets a slightly redesigned rear faux diffuser, which is still in a contrasting gloss black colour.

Both cars will come in a few more colours with new sets of alloy wheel designs ranging from 18-20 inches on the 5 Series to 17-20 inches on the Gran Turismo.

Interiors

The tech on the inside takes a bigger step forward with a new BMW operating system and more driver assistance features that will update itself on the fly. Even the BMW personal assistant is promised to be more intelligent and more natural to converse with.

Both the driver information display screens and central infotainment screens are all digital with the central unit having grown in size from 10.2 inches to 12.3 inches. And finally, BMW will get both Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto and what’s even better is that both will work wirelessly.

In terms of safety, there's new steering and lane control assistance with semi-automated lane changing. There is also the remote parking assistant and the reversing assistant that we’ve already seen on the new 3 Series.

Also Read: You Can Now Buy A BMW While Sitting At Home

Drivetrain

BMW is showing a clear push towards electrification with two of the new drivetrains being plug-in hybrids and three more plug-in drivetrains set to be added to the lineup in November. But with our policies favouring fully electric vehicles over plug-in hybrids, these may not make it to our shores. The 530e and the 545e are the two plug-in hybrid models in the lineup while the 520i, 530i, 540i and the 550i will be offered in global markets. The diesel burners in the range are the 520d, 530d and the 540d. In India, we expect the same 530i, 520d and 530d to be retained.

With the 6 Series GT there are multiple drivetrains on offer such as the 630i, 640i, 620d, 630d, and 640d. We expect the current 620d,630d and 630i variants to remain on offer in India. The 6 GT also gets a few more drivetrain updates in the form of 4-wheel steering and optional air suspension on all four corners (rear adaptive air suspension is standard). Another point to note is that all non-plug-in hybrids in the lineup will at least feature mild-hybrid tech to help reduce emissions.

Read More on : 5 Series Automatic