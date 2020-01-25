2020 Tata Nexon facelift: Old Vs New

Modified On Jan 25, 2020 11:35 AM By Saransh for Tata Nexon

The facelifted Nexon gets updated styling and a bunch of additional features

The facelifted Nexon is priced from Rs 6.95 lakh to Rs 12.70 lakh.

Gets new features like electric sunroof, auto projector headlamps, rain sensing wipers, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Electronic stability programme is now a standard fitment.

Gets set of BS6 petrol and diesel engines.

Tata recently launched the Nexon facelift in India. It gets new exterior styling, additional features, and a set of BS6 petrol and diesel engines. So, let’s compare the updated SUV with the pre-facelift version and find out what has changed.

Dimensions:

Nexon Facelift Old Nexon Length 3993mm 3994mm Width 1811mm 1811mm Height 1606mm 1607mm Wheelbase 2498mm 2498mm

Since it is a facelift, not much has changed on the dimensions front. The new SUV is 1mm shorter and lower. Other dimensions remain identical to the outgoing version.

Design:

The Nexon facelift gets an entirely new front. It now looks sharper thanks to the clamshell bonnet, headlamps, and a slimmer grille. Instead of the honeycomb mesh on the grill of the pre-facelift model, it now features a glossy black element. The facelift also gets a new front bumper featuring a unique tri-arrow pattern on the air dam and updated fog lamp housing with silver accents.

Not much has changed to the sides. It looks largely similar to the outgoing model except for the new alloy wheels and reimagined floating roof layout with new tri-arrow side body cladding. It’s the same story at the back as well with slightly tweaked tail lamps, which now feature a tri-arrow LED pattern and an updated rear bumper.

Interior:

Like most of the exterior, the interior also remains largely similar to the pre-facelift model. The only visible change is the new dual-tone theme, which has a creamish white (earlier it was finished in silver) highlighted centre layer with a tri-arrow pattern. A similar pattern is present on the seat upholstery as well. The facelifted Nexon also gets a new flat-bottom steering, similar to the one seen in the Altroz.

Features:

As far as features are concerned, the Nexon now gets electronic stability program, traction control, hill start assist and brake disc wiping as standard across the range. These are being offered in addition to the basic safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and rear parking sensors.

Also new to the equipment list are features like sunroof, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system, automatic projector headlamps, digital instrument cluster (simple dot matrix display), and rain sensing wipers. Tata has also introduced IRA connected technology (telematic services) on the facelift. It offers features like geo-fencing, car locator, and a natural voice system compatible with Hindi, English and Hinglish. To keep things in check in hot weather conditions, the SUV also gets a unique Xpress Cool feature. When activated, it opens the driver side window and sets the AC temperature to minimum and the blower speed to maximum.

Other features on offer remain similar to the pre-facelift model including multiple driving modes, wearable key, push button start, auto AC with rear AC vents, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and parking camera.

Engine:

Although both engines remain the same as before, they have been updated to meet the new BS6 emission norms. The Nexon petrol is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit producing 110PS and 170Nm. The diesel Nexon, on the other hand, gets a 1.5-litre unit generating 110PS and 260Nm. Both engines are offered with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AMT as before.

Price:

The pre-facelift Nexon was priced from Rs 6.58 lakh to Rs 11.1 lakh. The facelift ranges from Rs 6.95 lakh to Rs 12.70 lakh. Where the base model has seen a price hike of Rs 37,000, the price of the top-spec variant has gone up by a massive Rs 70,000.

Petrol

Pre-facelift Tata Nexon 2020 Tata Nexon Facelift XE Rs 6.58 lakh Rs 6.95 lakh (+37K) XM Rs 7.48 lakh Rs 7.70 lakh (+22K) XT Rs 8.10 lakh XT+ Rs 8.17 lakh - XZ Rs 8.56 lakh Rs 8.70 lakh(+14K) XZ+ Rs 9.38 lakh Rs 9.50 lakh (+12K) XZ+ Dual Tone Rs 9.59 lakh Rs 9.70 lakh (+11K) XZ+(O) - Rs 10.40 lakh XZ+(O) Dual Tone - Rs 10.60 lakh XMA Rs 8.08 lakh Rs 8.30 lakh (+22K) XZA+ Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 10.10 lakh (+11K) XZA+ Dual Tone Rs 10.19 lakh Rs 10.30 lakh (+11K) XZA+(O) - Rs 11 lakh XZA+(O) Dual Tone - Rs 11.20 lakh

Diesel:

Pre-facelift Tata Nexon Tata Nexon Facelift XE Rs 7.59 lakh Rs 8.45 lakh(+86K) XM Rs 8.34 lakh Rs 9.20 lakh (+86K) XT Rs 8.90 lakh - XT+ Rs 8.97 lakh - XZ Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 10.20 lakh (+71K) XZ+ Rs 10.19 lakh Rs 11 lakh (+81K) XZ+ Dual Tone Rs 10.39 lakh Rs 11.20 lakh (+81K) XZ+(O) - Rs 11.90 lakh XZ+(O) Dual Tone - Rs 12.10 lakh XMA Rs 9.04 lakh Rs 9.80 lakh (+76K) XZA+ Rs 10.89 lakh Rs 11.60 lakh (+71K) XZA+ Dual Tone Rs 11.10 lakh Rs 11.80 lakh (+70K) XZA+(O) - Rs 12.50 lakh XZA+(O) Dual Tone - Rs 12.70 lakh

*all prices ex-showroom Delhi

