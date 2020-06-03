You Can Still Save Up To Rs 1 Lakh On Honda Cars In June 2020

Published On Jun 03, 2020 12:21 PM By Rohit for Honda Amaze

Like last month, the offers are applicable only on two models: Amaze and City

Honda is offering total savings of up to Rs 32,000 on the Amaze.

The City gets the maximum benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Its offers are divided based on the variants.

All offers are valid till June 30.

As the Indian auto industry limps back to a new state of normalcy, various camakers have decided to continue offering discounts and benefits in May to attract customers and bump up their sales figures. Honda Cars India has rolled out offers on two of its popular sedans, the City and Amaze, in June 2020, while the rest of the lineup attract no benefits like last month. So, here’s the model-wise split up of the offers for the month of June:

Honda Amaze

Offer BS6 Amaze Extended Warranty (4th & 5th year) Rs 12,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 3-year Honda Care Maintenance Program (on no exchange) Worth Rs 8,000 at 50 per cent

Both petrol and diesel variants of the sedan are included in these offers.

The exchange bonus is applicable only when a buyer sells their old car for a new Honda Amaze.

In case you don’t trade in your old car, Honda will still offer the extended warranty package along with a 3-year Honda Care Maintenance Program.

Honda City

Offer BS6 City- SV MT/ V MT/ V CVT BS6 City- VX MT BS6 City- VX CVT/ ZX MT/ ZX CVT Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 37,000 Up to Rs 50,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Rs 35,000 Rs 50,000

Honda is offering the petrol-only City with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The offers on the City differ depending on the variant chosen.

The fifth-gen City will be launched soon (probably in June 2020).

Note: The above mentioned offers are subject to change as per the variant chosen. Honda is also offering corporate bonus for select employees. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Honda dealership for more details.

Meanwhile, the WR-V BS6 was recently spotted undisguised at a dealership stockyard. Honda is expected to launch the WR-V and Jazz BS6 and the fifth-gen City in June 2020. The 2020 Jazz and WR-V will attract a premium as they will also get a mild facelift with BS6 upgrades, while the fifth-gen City is expected to cost between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 16 lakh.

