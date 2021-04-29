Volkswagen ID.4 GTX Unveiled: Brand’s First Performance Electric Car In Production

Published On Apr 29, 2021 12:35 PM By Tarun

The sportier version of the VW ID.4 electric SUV offers more power and a quicker 0-100kmph time

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX uses two electric motors that generate 299PS, 92PS more than the regular ID.4.

The electric SUV can sprint from 0-100kmph in 6.2 seconds, with its top speed limited to 180kmph.

Optional Sports package offers improved gear tuning, lowered ride height, progressive steering, and adaptive chassis control.

Gets new GTX badging, redesigned bumpers, a black rear spoiler, dark blue dashboard panels, and optional Sports seats with massage and memory function.

Slated to launch between June and September in the European markets.

Volkswagen has unveiled its first performance electric SUV to go into production: the ID.4 GTX. Essentially a sportier iteration of the ID.4 EV, it gets visual treats inside and out, a few extra features, and more importantly, an additional electric motor for a power boost.

The ID.4 GTX is equipped with a twin electric motor setup, one on each axle. The rear motor develops 207PS, while the new front motor offers an extra 92PS, taking the total output to 299PS. The regular ID.4 gets a single motor on the rear axle. It is further equipped with an advanced dual motor AWD.

It continues with the same 77kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of 480km (40 less than the ID.4). With a 125kw fast charger, the GTX can be charged in just 30 minutes for a range of 300 kilometres! It can sprint from 0-100kmph in 6.2 seconds, making it 2.3 seconds quicker than its regular EV counterpart. Its top speed has been limited to 180kmph (20 more than the ID.4).

The GTX comes with five driving modes: Eco, Comfort, Sport, Individual, and Traction. There’s also an optional Sports package that offers improved gearbox tuning, lowered ride height (by 15mm), and progressive steering. This pack also features adaptive chassis control for more focused handling.

Talking about cosmetic enhancements, the exterior sees new GTX badges, gloss black air intake grilles, newly designed bumpers, 21-inch wheels (optional), new LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, a black rear spoiler, and body coloured side cladding. The cabin gets red contrast stitching and GTX branding on the seats as well as dark blue dashboard panels.

Features on board include ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel, split-folding rear back seats, brake energy regeneration, optional Sports seats (memory and massage function), an optional tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment, dual-zone climate control, a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster, connected car technology, and heads-up display.

Safety is covered by lane assist, autonomous brake assist, adaptive cruise control, side assist, and a rear view camera.

The ID.4 GTX will be launched in Europe in Summer 2021 (June-September), with prices starting from 50,415 Euros (Rs 45.31 lakh). Globally, it will compete with the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E, which fall in the same price range. While we have received a few electric cars in India over the past couple of years, Volkswagen hasn’t announced any plans to bring an EV to our shores. So we don’t expect to see the ID.4 GTX here anytime soon.