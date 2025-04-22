Here Are 5 Things You Need To Know About The Volkswagen Golf GTI, You Can Also Unofficially Prebook One

Unofficial prebookings for the Golf GTI is open in major cities across India like Mumbai, Bangalore and Vadodara for an amount up to Rs 50,000

Following the iconic Polo GTI hatchback, the Volkswagen Golf GTI will become the German carmaker’s second performance hatchback in India, with its launch expected in May 2025. Many dealerships across major cities in India are already accepting unofficial bookings for the hot hatch.

It will be brought to our shores through the completely built unit (CBU) route and will be offered in plentiful yet limited quantities. Ahead of its debut, here are five important things you need to know about the Golf GTI.

Exterior

The Volkswagen Golf GTI looks like a proper hot hatch with a low ride height, red brake calipers, and sharp design elements. Based on the latest information revealed, it will come in four colour options on our shores including a monotone Grenadilla Black Metallic and three dual-tone hues: Oryx White Premium, Moonstone Grey and Kings Red Premium Metallic.

Upfront, the Golf GTI sports sleek LED headlights paired with connected LED DRLs. A signature red accent strip runs just above the DRLs, providing a good contrast, especially on lighter body colours. The front bumper gets a bold honeycomb pattern, while the fog lamps are neatly integrated into them.

The side profile has body-coloured ORVMs and door handles, along with 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels which looks sporty due to those red brake calipers on all four wheels. It also has a ‘GTI badging’ on the front doors highlighting its signature status.

At the rear, the Golf GTI gets wraparound LED taillights, the GTI lettering at the centre just below the brand logo and dual circular exhaust tips, one on each side.

Interior

The interior of the India-spec Golf GTI hasn’t been shown from the brandside or spied yet but being a CBU, it will be similar to the international model. That means it will come with an all-black interior theme with red contrast stitching. We are hopeful the India-spec model will get signature tartan-patterned seats, along with red-embossed GTI badging on the front seats for a sporty appeal.

The dashboard will also have a modern touch withl sleek chrome inserts while you can find chunky sport seats as well.

Features & Safety

The India-spec Golf GTI will carry over several features from its global version, including a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, a three-zone auto AC, a head-up display, a six-speaker sound system, heated front seats, and 30-colour ambient lighting.

In terms of safety, the Golf GTI should offer six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control, and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite.

Powertrain Option

The international-spec Volkswagen Golf GTI comes with a sole turbo petrol engine, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo petrol Power 265 PS Torque 370 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT* Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 5.9 seconds

*DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission

With this setup, it can hit a top speed of 250 kmph and sprint to 100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds. We also expect it to be specced with dynamic chassis control (DCC), where you can adjust the stiffness of the dampers depending on the road condition.

Price & Rivals

Upon its launch in India, the Volkswagen Golf GTI could be priced around Rs 52 lakh (ex-showroom). It will pose as a competitor to the Mini Cooper S.

