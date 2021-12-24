Unofficial Bookings For The Facelifted Skoda Kodiaq Are Underway

Published On Dec 24, 2021 06:27 PM By Sonny for Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda’s flagship SUV is coming back with a petrol engine and a refreshed look

Select dealers are taking orders ahead of the official start of bookings for the new Kodiaq.

It is already in production ahead of launch in January 2022.

Gets updated looks and some new features.

Biggest change is the new 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with AWD as standard.

Likely to be priced from Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelifted Skoda Kodiaq is almost here and select dealerships have unofficially started taking bookings for it already. It will be offered in three trims: Sportline, Style, and Laurin and Klement. We will not be getting the more rugged-looking Scout variant with the facelifted SUV.

Skoda has made minor cosmetic tweaks to the Kodiaq with updated headlights, taillights, bumpers, grille and alloy wheels. There are no major changes to the interior except the new two-spoke steering wheel. It could also get new upholstery options as part of the facelift.

The premium full-size SUV will get an updated feature set as well, with the addition of the ventilated, heating and massage functions for the front seats, 10-colour ambient lighting, and an updated 12-speaker premium sound system. Skoda will carry forward comforts such as the panoramic sunroof, cruise control, digital driver’s display, and 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. In terms of safety, it will be equipped with multiple airbags, front and rear parking sensors, traction control modes and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

All variants of the facelifted Skoda Kodiaq will be offered with a new 2-litre turbo-petrol engine only, making 190PS and 320Nm, mated to the 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic). It will be equipped with all-wheel drive as standard.

Production of the new Kodiaq is already underway, with the launch slated for January 2022. It will likely be priced from Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom) and rival the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and the upcoming Jeep seven-seater SUV.