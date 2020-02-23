Toyota Vellfire India-spec Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Published On Feb 23, 2020 02:00 PM By Sonny for Toyota Vellfire

Will be offered in a single luxurious variant with plush VIP seats in the middle row

New Toyota Vellfire will be offered only in the Executive Lounge variant.

It will get VIP seats in the middle row that are power adjustable, heated/cooled and get powered ottoman leg supports.

The Vellfire will get a petrol-hybrid powertrain consisting of a 2.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and two electric motors.

It gets premium features like a ceiling-mounted entertainment screen, twin sunroof and three-zone AC.

New Vellfire to launch in India on February 26, 2020, and is expected to be priced at around Rs 90 lakh.

The luxury MPV segment is about to be updated with the latest version of the Toyota Vellfire . It is due to be launched on February 26 and pre-bookings are already open for a select group of customers . We now have the full details of what the India-spec model will offer.

It will be offered in a single Executive Lounge variant with powered VIP seats in the middle row fitted with powered ottomans (leg supports). The central seats are heated and cooled, can be power-adjusted with memory function, and get plush leather upholstery and fold out tables. Even the front passenger seat gets heating/cooling function with powered ottoman. It will be offered in choice of flaxen brown or all-black upholstery.

The premium comforts of the Vellfire include a twin sunroof, three-zone climate control, power sliding rear doors, a ceiling-mounted 13-inch rear-entertainment screen with HDMI and WiFi connectivity that can powered open/closed, a 17-speaker JBL audio system and a 10-inch central infotainment system in the dashboard that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It also gets a powered tailgate, 16-colour roof ambient illumination, auto LED headlamps and heated ORVMs. Toyota has equipped it with plenty of safety features like 7 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, panoramic view monitor and VDIM (vehicle dynamic integrated management). The Vellfire has been homologated for India and has a ground clearance of 165mm.

Toyota will offer the Vellfire in India with a single hybrid powertrain. It uses a 2.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and two electric motors (one on each axle) for its electronic 4WD system. Individually, the petrol engine makes 117PS/198Nm, the front motor is rated at 143PS while the rear motor can offer 68PS. This hybrid powertrain runs primarily on battery juice with a 60:40 split between EV and ICE drive mode respectively. Toyota says the Vellfire can deliver a mileage of 16.35kmpl which is impressive for a vehicle of its size.

Here’s how Toyota’s luxury MPV sizes up against its German competitor:

Toyota Vellfire Mercedes-Benz V-Class Length 4935mm 5140mm Width 1850mm 1928mm Height 1895mm 1880mm Wheelbase 3000mm 3200mm