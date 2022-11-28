Modified On Nov 28, 2022 03:10 PM By Ansh for Toyota Innova Hycross

Just like the Innova Crysta, the Hycross is offered in only monotone shades

It can be had in seven monotone colour options.

Gets a 2-litre petrol engine with both petrol and strong-hybrid powertrains.

Strong-hybrid variants get a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.1kmpl.

It features a 10-inch touchscreen display, ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof.

Toyota has unveiled the Innova Hycross in India and while the MPV’s prices have not been announced, the pre-launch bookings have commenced. Now before you go ahead and make the booking, take a look at the colour options available:

Blackish Ageha Glass Flake

Platinum White Pearl

Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine

Silver Metallic

Avant-garde Bronze Metallic

Attitude Black Mica

Super White

The Innova Hycross shares its colour options with Crysta’s colour pallet. Both the MPVs get white, grey, bronze and purple shades but the Hycross doesn’t have the red exterior colour offered on the Innova Crysta. Instead, it comes with new dark blue and black exterior colour options.

Also Read: Pravaig Electric SUV, Defy, Will Be Offered With 11 Exterior Colour Options

The Innova Hycross gets a 2-litre petrol engine that makes 174PS and 205Nm, and 186PS and 206Nm with strong-hybrid assist. The non-hybrid variants come with a CVT, while the hybrid ones have an e-CVT.

On the inside, it gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment display, seven-inch digital driver’s display, JBL sound system, ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof and powered Ottoman second row seats.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Rivals: Fuel Efficiency Compared

On the safety front, it gets six airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), a 360-degree camera and ADAS functions including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning.

We expect that Toyota will price it from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. As for now, it has no direct rivals but can be considered an alternative to other MPVs like the Kia Carens, Kia Carnival and it can also compete with SUVs like the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.