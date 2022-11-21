Modified On Nov 21, 2022 04:41 PM By Ansh for Pravaig SUV

All these colour options will likely come with an all-black roof

Pravaig has named its electric SUV ‘Defy’.

It will have a range of over 500km.

Likely to feature a limousine-styled cabin, similar to the Extinction EV sedan.

The all-black roof can be seen with two glass panels in a rendering.

Expected to be priced at Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

We are just days away from the unveiling of ‘Defy’, Pravaig’s upcoming electric SUV. The Bengaluru-based startup, Pravaig Dynamics, has not given much information about this SUV but has recently teased its colour options.

The Defy electric SUV will be offered with 11 exterior colour choices, the names of which are mentioned below:

Bordeaux

Lithium

Emperor Purple

Siachen Blue

Hindigo

Moon Gray

Haldi Yellow

5.56 Green

Shani Black

Kaziranga Green

Vermillion Red

All these colours will likely come with a blacked roof. Another teaser from the carmaker suggests that this roof will house two clear glass panels instead of a sunroof.

While we do not know its battery capacity, we know that it will have a range of over 500km and a nought to 80 per cent charging time of 30 minutes. Its battery pack will power an electric motor which makes 407PS and 620Nm, and the EV will have a top speed of 210kmph. It will also be able to do zero to 100kmph in 4.9 seconds.

The Defy electric SUV will make its debut on November 25 and is expected to be priced at Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a rival to the BYD Atto 3 and will also stand as a premium alternative to the MG ZS EV.