Toyota Innova Hycross To Debut Tomorrow

It is a whole new MPV from the ground up with new powertrains, platforms, and much more!

Toyota India is all set to debut the Innova Hycross tomorrow, November 25, following its recent launch in Indonesia. Bookings for the new MPV are expected to commence tomorrow, while the price announcement is also likely. However, interested buyers can expect deliveries to begin a while after the launch.

Still Looks Like A Toyota, But Not Like The Crysta

The Innova Hycross is an evolution over the Crysta, carrying several premium visual elements. It now looks more SUV-ish rather than a traditional MPV, which the Crysta is. Sleeker LED headlamps, new and bigger alloys, thin body cladding, and a hunchback-type rear profile give the new Innova a modern and more premium presence.

Slightly Bigger Than The Crysta

Measuring 4,735mm long, 1,830mm wide, and 1,795mm tall, the Hycross is 20mm longer and wider than the Crysta. The height remains unchanged but the wheelbase is now 2,850mm long, growing 100mm over the older model. Its extended wheelbase should translate into a more spacious cabin.

A New Platform

The Hycross uses a city-focused monocoque chassis, which replaces the Crysta’s ladder on frame. It is also a front-wheel drive MPV unlike its predecessor, which is a rear-wheel drive offering. Both these things are a first for the Innova nameplate.

Interior Receives A Major Makeover

Toyota has overhauled the cabin of the Innova with the new Hycross, offering a swankier and modern layout. It’s now offered in all-black and dual-tone (black and tan) interior themes.

Lots Of New Features

Toyota has added several niceties to the Hycross which makes it a more rich offering. It gets a panoramic sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital driver’s display, and a rear seat entertainment package with dual 10-inch screens.

It will also be the first Toyota in India with ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), featuring forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, a 360-degree camera, and lane-keep assist.

Two Seating Configurations

Like the Crysta, the Hycross also gets the option of six and seven seats. Additionally, the six seater variants will now get electric adjustment and leg rest feature for the second row captain seats.

A Strong Hybrid MPV!

The lineup of strong hybrids will grow with the new Innova Hycross. It will incorporate a 2-litre petrol engine with the electric system for increased fuel efficiency and an EV-only mode too. The same engine will likely be offered without hybridisation too while mated to a CVT automatic. It will not get the diesel engine anymore.

Expected Price

We’re expecting the Toyota Innova Hycross to be priced from around Rs 17 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue without direct rivals, serving as an alternative to the Kia Carens, Mahindra Marazzo, and Kia Carnival.