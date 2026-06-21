Top 5 Things The New 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift Gets Over The Old S-Class

Mercedes-Benz recently launched the 2026 S-Class facelift in India, starting from a price of Rs 2.20 crore (ex-showroom). While the overall silhouette remains familiar, the facelift brings a host of updates to this flagship luxury sedan. The changes may appear subtle at first glance, but a closer look reveals that the updated S-Class is far more than just a routine mid-life refresh.

Here are five key things that the 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift gets over the outgoing model.

Redesigned Exterior

The first thing to notice in the S-Class facelift is its new refreshed design. While the changes might not be revolutionary, Mercedes-Benz has given it thoughtful and sophisticated upgrades that scream for more attention. Up front, the S-Class facelift gets a restyled bumper incorporating a new enlarged and illuminated front grille, new LED headlights with 600 metres of visibility (40 percent more than before), and an illuminated three-pointed star emblem on the bonnet. The overall silhouette remains identical to the older model, and hence changes from the side are limited to the addition of cameras integrated into the front fenders and the ORVMs, and a new design for the 20-inch alloy wheels. Moving to the rear, the overall design resembles the previous S-Class, but the new model gets a slightly revised bumper and new LED taillights with three-pointed star lighting signatures. This new design helps the S-Class to maintain its luxurious appeal while also giving it a more sophisticated look.

A New Dashboard Layout

Step inside the new S-Class, and the first thing to grab your attention is the new dashboard layout featuring Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX Superscreen triple-screen setup, incorporating a 14.4-inch central infotainment touchscreen, a 12.3-inch passenger display, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. This new system is powered by Mercedes-Benz's latest MB.OS software architecture with fourth-generation MBUX, bringing enhanced voice recognition, AI-based assistance, and more intuitive interaction between the driver and the vehicle. Surrounding the dashboard are the multi-colour ambient lights, which elevate the luxurious appeal at night. Along with the new dashboard, you will also notice a new three-spoke steering wheel with multiple physical buttons.

Updated Feature List

Another main highlight of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift is its long list of features, both for the front and rear passengers. It offers features like a triple-screen setup, a 31-speaker Burmester 4D sound system, four-zone climate control, Digital Vent Control, heated, ventilated and massage seats, a dual-pane sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting, rear seats that recline up to 43.5 degrees, 13.6-inch rear entertainment screens with video conferencing functionality, two rear-seat control tablets, dual wireless phone chargers, up to 15 airbags, a Level 2++ advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite, upgraded auto park assist, and over-the-air software updates. The luxury sedan is also equipped with rear-wheel steering with a 4.5-degree setup as standard, and a 10-degree setup available as an option. All of these features help the S-Class feel even more plush and luxurious from the inside, delivering a first-class travel experience.

Air Suspension As Standard

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class now gets air suspension as standard, unlike the older model where you had to pay an extra premium to have this setup. What this means is that the standard ride quality of the S-Class feels more luxurious and that too at no additional cost. However, interested buyers can upgrade this experience with an intelligent damping system as an additional add-on, which would further make the ride quality feel more luxurious and comfortable.

New Powertrain

While the previous S-Class had both diesel and petrol engines on offer, the new S-Class facelift is currently available with a new plug-in hybrid powertrain only. It is Mercedes-Benz’s first PHEV offering in the Indian market and supports DC fast charging. This new plug-in hybrid is powered by a 3-litre inline-six turbo petrol engine and pairs it with a 120kW electric motor and a 22kWh battery, delivering an electric-only range of up to 115 kms. Here are the detailed engine specifications:

Engine 3-litre turbo petrol with plug-in hybrid Power (PS) 449 PS Torque (Nm) 680 Nm Transmission 9-speed ZF AT Top Speed 250 kmph 0-100 kmph 5.7 seconds

AT- torque converter automatic transmission

To have an in-depth look at everything the new S-Class has to offer, check out this story.