Top 5 Tata EV Concepts Waiting To Go Into Production

Published On May 08, 2022 09:54 AM

The Indian carmaker revealed many exciting EV concepts in recent years that we’d like to see out on the road

Carmakers use concept vehicles to showcase their latest technologies and upcoming models to the general audience. Even without any large automotive events following the pandemic, brands are still unveiling new concepts, most of which are EVs. Tata recently displayed two new EV concepts which have been confirmed for production. These upcoming models will be based on the firm’s new Gen2 and Gen3 EV architectures unlike the existing Tata EVs that are based on the Gen1 platform. This got us thinking, what are the Tata EV expected to arrive at showrooms in due course? Here are our top 5 picks:

Tata Altroz EV

The pure EV iteration of the Altroz hatchback was premiered in 2019 and then showcased again in near production form in 2020. Since it is an electrified version of a combustion engine model (like the Nexon EV) it will be based on the Gen1 platform. Thus, it will likely offer a claimed range of about 400km, which should translate into a real world range of around 300km. The Altroz EV would feature only a handful of cosmetic differences over its ICE counterpart.

Tata Concept Curvv

While the Curvv electric SUV’s most distinctive design feature is the coupe roofline. However, it’s the Gen2 architecture under the skin that makes the Curvv truly special. It will be the first Tata model to be based on this EV focussed platform that promises a claimed range of up to 500km. The Curvv EV is also expected to sport ADAS like automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. It will be competing against the likes of the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric. Tata stated that it should have a production-spec Curvv ready by 2024.

Tata Avinya Concept

The newest and most premium EV concept from Tata is the Avinya. It is based on the Gen3 platform which is dedicated for battery electric vehicles The Avinya represents Tata’s ambitions for global EVs that will focus on offering maximum interior space from any given proportions. Its range target is a minimum certifiable figure of 500km with the ability to charge the battery to near full in just 30 minutes. The Avinya will make its way to a production-spec model by 2025.

Tata Sierra Concept

Another promising Tata concept was the Sierra electric SUV that was revealed at the 2020 Auto Expo. It is a 4.1-metre long creation and the third model showcased on the ALFA architecture which also underpins the Altroz and Punch. While its exterior design language was a clear evolution of the Harrier, its interior was quite futuristic. The Sierra EV Concept has distinctive design details even in the world of so many SUVs. If put into production, it would likely offer a claimed range of over 400km and might be underpinned by the Gen2 architecture.

Tata E-Vision Concept

This is the oldest concept on this list and the only one unveiled on the global stage. The E-Vision concept premiered at the 2018 Geneva motor show and impressed many with its premium styling, leaps ahead of Tata’s product line-up at the time. It is an electric sedan concept built on a modified version of the OMEGA architecture which underpins the Harrier. At the time, Tata only specified that the E-Vision can be equipped with ADAS features, connected car tech and an electric powertrain capable of accelerating from 0 to 100kmph in under 7 seconds. A production-spec version of the E-Vision with a range of upto 500km would make for a competitive global offering.