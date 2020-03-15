Top 5 Car News Of The Week: Hyundai Creta 2020, Hyundai Verna Facelift, Toyota Etios And More

Published On Mar 15, 2020 09:00 AM By Sonny

The biggest automotive news of the week circles mainly around Hyundai’s new cars

Hyundai Creta 2020 in pics: Hyundai will be launching the new-gen Creta on March 16. You can take a closer look at the second from the top SX variant here . It gets features like a panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Bluelink connected car technology.

Hyundai Verna facelift revealed: The India-spec version of the Hyundai Verna facelift has finally been revealed. It is due to launch in the coming days and bookings are already open. Explore its new design and engine options here .

Hyundai Creta 2020 variants detailed: The variant-wise features of the new-gen Hyundai Creta have been leaked ahead of its launch. It is offered in five variants - E, EX, S, SX and SX(O) with a variety of engine and powertrain options. Find out which variant meets your needs here while the prices will be announced at launch on March 16.

Toyota Etios models to be discontinued: The Etios range of Toyota cars will be discontinued by April 2020. This includes the Etios Liva hatchback, Etios Cross crossover and Etios Platinum sedan since none of their engines will be updated to meet the BS6 emission norms. Find out more about the Etios models here .

New Innova Leadership Edition launched: The Toyota premium MPV gets a new limited edition cosmetic variant called the Leadership Edition. It gets blacked-out details and an all-black interior. If you’re interested, you can find out the prices and feature details here .

