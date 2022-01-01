Top 10 SUVs Launched In India In 2021

Published On Jan 01, 2022 02:00 PM By CarDekho

The list includes mass-market SUVs across all ranges, from sub-compact SUVs to premium 7-seat SUVs

The people's love for SUVs is strong as this body style continues to be in high demand. As a result, manufacturers are introducing more and more SUVs and crossovers to improve their market share and stay relevant in the public eye. Of all the high-riding cars launched in India in 2021, here are our top 10 picks:

Renault Kiger

The Kiger marked Renault's entry into the sub-4m SUV segment this past year and has already enjoyed a fair bit of popularity. The Kiger's stylish design, hefty feature list, and aggressive pricing all add up to make it a value-for-money offering in a competitive segment. It is currently priced from Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 10.09 lakh.

The Kiger can be had with a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (making 72PS/96Nm) or a turbocharged 1-litre engine (100PS/160Nm). Both get a 5-speed manual as standard, an optional AMT (for the NA engine) and an optional CVT automatic (for the turbocharged engine).

Tata Safari

Tata revived the Safari moniker for the Tata Gravitas concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. This three-row version of the Harrier was launched in the country in January 2021. While the new-gen version of the SUV does not come with the off-road cred that the previous model boasted, it does have immense road presence, thanks to its design and dimensions. Tata has provided the Safari with a sole 2.0-litre diesel motor -- making 170PS and 350Nm -- mated to 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT options.

The equipment is quite similar to the Harrier, comprising an 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, connected car-tech, six-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, a 7-inch display for the instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, and Xenon HID projector headlamps. The Safari is available as 6- and 7-seaters, and it's currently priced from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 23.19 lakh.

MG Astor

The Astor was MG’s fourth SUV for India, sitting below the Hector in the carmaker’s lineup. It is undoubtedly the most tech-heavy car in the compact SUV segment, packing ADAS like adaptive cruise control and a digital personal AI assistant atop the dashboard.

The Hyundai Creta-rivalling SUV is priced between Rs 9.78 lakh and Rs 17.38 lakh, and it is available with two petrol engines. The powertrains on offer include a 1.5-litre NA petrol (rated at 110PS/144Nm) and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit (putting out 140PS and 220Nm). The former gets the choice of a 6-speed manual and CVT automatic, while the latter is only offered with a 6-speed automatic.

Volkswagen Taigun

The Taigun compact SUV is Volkswagen’s first offering in India based on the heavily localised version of the global MQB A0 platform. It is a premium model and, like most VWs, popular among driving enthusiasts. The Taigun’s feature list includes ventilated front seats, a digital driver’s display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and up to six airbags.

There are two turbo-petrol engines on offer: 1-litre three-cylinder TSI and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI. The former puts out 116PS and 178Nm with the choice of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Meanwhile, the bigger 1.5-litre engine makes 150PS and 250Nm, and it gets a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG.

The GT and GT Plus variants with the 1.5-litre engine also come with active cylinder technology, which shuts off two cylinders based on driving inputs, increasing fuel efficiency. The German SUV is currently priced between Rs 10.54 lakh and Rs 17.54 lakh.

Skoda Kushaq

The Kushaq is based on the same MQB A0 IN platform as the Volkswagen Taigun. Both have a lot in common, including the 1-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI engine options, with manual and automatic transmissions.

The Kushaq’s safety suite consists of up to six airbags, a rear parking camera, and electronic stability control (offered as standard). It comes with features like wireless charging, a sunroof, connected-car tech, ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, and a 6-speaker sound system with a subwoofer. Skoda retails the Kushaq from Rs 10.79 lakh to Rs 17.99 lakh.

Force Gurkha

Force finally launched the new-gen Gurkha in September 2021 after teasing it at the 2020 Auto Expo. While the brawny SUV features some styling enhancements to look more modern than before, it remains the bold, no-nonsense off-roader that it always has been. The Force Gurkha has only one direct rival in the country, i.e. Mahindra Thar.

The new Gurkha uses a 2.6-litre diesel engine (making 91PS and 250Nm), mated to a 5-speed manual that sends power to all four wheels as standard. It is currently available in a single fully loaded variant, priced at Rs 13.59 lakh.

Hyundai Alcazar

The 7-seater midsize SUV segment really took off in 2021, and Hyundai’s entry here was the Alcazar. It is basically a three-row version of the Hyundai Creta but with significant visual differences. This 6- and 7-seater rivals the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700.

The Hyundai Alcazar gets a 1.5-litre diesel (putting out 115PS and 250Nm) and a 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (making 159PS and 192Nm). Both get 6-speed manual and 6-speed AT options.

The SUV packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a similarly sized digital instrument cluster, BlueLink connected car tech, Bose audio, 64-colour ambient lighting, an auto air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, and more. The Alcazar is currently priced from Rs 16.3 lakh to Rs 20.14 lakh.

Mahindra XUV700

The highly anticipated successor to the XUV500 was revealed to be the XUV700. It represents a new era of form and function for Mahindra with its dynamic exterior design, modern interior and tech-laden features list. It is offered in both five- and seven-seater configurations depending on the variant. The XUV700 is available with the choice of petrol and diesel engines: a 200PS/380Nm 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel with upto 185PS/400Nm on offer. Both are offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. There is an optional AWD variant as well but only with the diesel automatic powertrain.

In terms of features, the XUV700 debuted ADAS features like automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control in its segment. Its dashboard features an intergrated display layout to house the two 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Other comforts on offer include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree camera and connected car tech. The price range of Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh made it quite the value-for-money proposition, which explains how it got 50,000 bookings in the first couple of days and currently attracts a waiting period of over a year for the top variants.

Citroen C5 Aircross

The C5 Aircross marked Citroen's proper entry into the Indian market to take on the likes of Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson. Priced between Rs 31.3 lakh and Rs 32.8 lakh, the C5 Aircross is a feature-packed premium SUV comprising a panoramic sunroof, hands-free tailgate, an 8-inch touchscreen system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument screen, hands-free parking, a powered driver's seat, dual-zone auto climate control, and cruise control.

It also gets what Citroen calls the 'magic carpet' ride effect, thanks to its Progressive Hydraulic Cushions suspension system. The C5 Aircross is only offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine rated at 177PS/400Nm, mated to an 8-speed AT as standard.

Facelifted Toyota Fortuner

Toyota gave a long-awaited facelift to the Fortuner in India at the start of 2021, packing it with some visual enhancements, new features, and an updated engine. The Fortuner gets a 2.8-litre diesel (making 204PS/500Nm) and a 2.7-litre petrol motor (166PS/245Nm). The diesel engine can also be had with an optional 4x4 drivetrain. There's also a new Legender variant with a sportier exterior design, but it only gets the diesel mill and 4x2 drivetrain.

The full-size SUV features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 11-speaker JBL audio, 8-way power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, cruise control, ambient lighting, and a kick-to-open powered tailgate. Toyota currently retails the Fortuner from Rs 30.73 lakh to Rs 42.33 lakh.

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi