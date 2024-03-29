English | हिंदी

Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus Long Range vs Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro: Which EV To Buy?

Modified On Mar 29, 2024 10:43 AM By Rohit for Tata Nexon EV

At the same price point, the two electric SUVs are neck and neck in most departments including the battery pack and range

Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus LR vs Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro ST 39.4 kWh

The best-selling electric SUV in India is the Tata Nexon EV and its most direct rival is the Mahindra XUV400. With the two EVs available at similar price points, it’s natural for the prices of some of their variants to overlap over each other. In this comparison, we are taking a look at the price overlap of the higher-spec Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus Long Range (LR) and the top-spec Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro (single-tone with the larger battery pack).

How Much Do They Cost?

Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus LR

Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro (ST 39.4 kWh)

Rs 17.49 lakh

Rs 17.49 lakh

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

Both the variants in consideration here are priced identically. While the Fearless Plus LR is a high-spec variant, the EL Pro (with the larger battery) is the range-topping variant of the Mahindra EV.

Sizes Compared

Dimensions

Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus LR

Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro

Length

3994 mm

4200 mm

Width

1811 mm

1821 mm

Height

1616 mm

1634 mm

Wheelbase

2498 mm

2600 mm

Boot Space

350 litres

378 litres

Mahindra XUV400 side

  • Between the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400, the latter is bigger by every measure and longer than its ICE internal combustion engine) counterpart, the XUV300. The Tata EV, on the other hand, is a sub-4m offering as it’s a direct EV equivalent of the ICE-powered Nexon.

  • The Mahindra XUV400 also leads the way when it comes to the wheelbase between the two which should give it the advantage of having a roomier cabin here.

Tata Nexon EV boot space
Mahindra XUV400 EV boot

  • If you want an electric SUV with a larger boot space, it’s again the Mahindra XUV400 that should be your pick as it has an additional 28 litres of storage space on offer that is likely to help in stacking a couple of more soft bags. Neither of these EVs has a front storage (frunk) option.

Powertrain Check

Specifications

Tata Nexon Fearless Plus LR

Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro

Battery Pack

40.5 kWh

39.4 kWh

No of Electric Motor

1

1

Power

145 PS

150 PS

Torque

215 Nm

310 Nm

MIDC-claimed Range

465 km

456 km

Mahindra XUV400 electric powertrain

  • Both the EVs have similarly sized battery packs, with the Nexon EV having the slight advantage in terms of capacity.

  • That said, the XUV400 is the winner when it comes to the performance numbers, having almost 100 Nm of more torque on offer.

  • In terms of claimed range, the Nexon EV has a slim lead over the Mahindra EV.

Charging

Charger

Charging Time

Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus LR

Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro

3.3 kW AC Charger (10-100%)

15 hours

13.5 hours

7.2kW AC Fast Charger (10-100%)

6 hours

6.5 hours

50 kW DC Fast Charger

56 minutes

50 minutes

Tata Nexon EV charging port

  • It’s the Nexon EV that takes an hour and a half more to be juiced up using a 3.3 kW AC charger.

  • That said, it can be charged quicker using a 7.2 kW AC fast charger than the Mahindra XUV400.

  • When it comes to a 50 kW DC fast charger, the time required by both EVs to charge is again similar, with the Mahindra EV being the quicker one.

Equipment On Board

Features

Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus LR

Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro

Exterior

  • LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • ORVM-mounted dynamic turn indicators

  • Front fog lamps with cornering function

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

  • Body coloured bumpers

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Auto-halogen projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • Front fog lamps, Roof rails

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • LED taillights

  • LED turn indicators on ORVMs

  • Body coloured door handles

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Black ORVMs

Interior

  • Chrome inside door handles

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Front armrest

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • Front adjustable headrests

  • Rear power outlet

  • Front and rear USB Type-C 45W fast charging ports

  • Leatherette seats

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Front USB port (X2)

  • Front armrest with storage

  • Second row armrest with cupholders

  • Rear USB Type-C port with smartphone holder

  • 12V accessory socket

  • Bottle holder on all four doors

  • Cabin lamp

  • Sunglass holder

  • Adjustable headrests for second row passengers

Comfort and Convenience

  • 10.25-inch digital driver display

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Cruise control

  • All power windows

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Wireless phone charging

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Steering-mounted controls

  • Sunroof

  • 10.25-inch digital driver display

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Steering-mounted controls

  • Wireless phone charging

  • Dual-zone AC

  • Rear AC vents
  • Cruise control
  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Drive modes (Fun and Fast)

  • Keyless entry

  • Push-button start/stop

  • All four power windows

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Arcade.ev mode

  • 4 speakers and 4 tweeters

  • Alexa connectivity

  • Connected car tech

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Connected car tech

  • Alexa connectivity

  • 4 speakers and 2 tweeters

  • Smartwatch connectivity

  • Voice commands

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)

  • All disc brakes

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • Reversing camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Rear defogger

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

  • 6 airbags

  • ESP

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Hill-hold assist

  • TPMS

  • All disc brakes

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Reversing camera with dynamic guidelines

Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus LR cabin

  • At the same price point, the two EVs here are well-equipped offerings with premium features such as LED lighting, dual 10.25-inch displays, and six airbags.

  • That said, the Nexon EV has a few extra features like an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and a 6-speaker music system.

Mahindra XUV400 cabin

  • On the other hand, the Mahindra EV gets some advantages in the form of dual-zone AC, a sunroof, and rain-sensing wipers.

Verdict

Given the identical price point of the two electric SUVs, it’s evident that whatever choice you make, you’re not going to miss out on much on a day-to-day basis with their similar range and feature-set.

That said, you should pick the Mahindra XUV400 if your priority is more cabin space for your family, more performance, and if you want feel-good features like a sunroof and dual-zone AC. On the other hand, the Nexon EV Fearless Plus is a more modern-looking EV having some useful comfort and safety amenities like a wide array of connected tech features.

