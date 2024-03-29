Modified On Mar 29, 2024 10:43 AM By Rohit for Tata Nexon EV

At the same price point, the two electric SUVs are neck and neck in most departments including the battery pack and range

The best-selling electric SUV in India is the Tata Nexon EV and its most direct rival is the Mahindra XUV400. With the two EVs available at similar price points, it’s natural for the prices of some of their variants to overlap over each other. In this comparison, we are taking a look at the price overlap of the higher-spec Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus Long Range (LR) and the top-spec Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro (single-tone with the larger battery pack).

How Much Do They Cost?

Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus LR Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro (ST 39.4 kWh) Rs 17.49 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

Both the variants in consideration here are priced identically. While the Fearless Plus LR is a high-spec variant, the EL Pro (with the larger battery) is the range-topping variant of the Mahindra EV.

Sizes Compared

Dimensions Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus LR Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro Length 3994 mm 4200 mm Width 1811 mm 1821 mm Height 1616 mm 1634 mm Wheelbase 2498 mm 2600 mm Boot Space 350 litres 378 litres

Between the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400, the latter is bigger by every measure and longer than its ICE internal combustion engine) counterpart, the XUV300. The Tata EV, on the other hand, is a sub-4m offering as it’s a direct EV equivalent of the ICE-powered Nexon.

The Mahindra XUV400 also leads the way when it comes to the wheelbase between the two which should give it the advantage of having a roomier cabin here.

If you want an electric SUV with a larger boot space, it’s again the Mahindra XUV400 that should be your pick as it has an additional 28 litres of storage space on offer that is likely to help in stacking a couple of more soft bags. Neither of these EVs has a front storage (frunk) option.

Powertrain Check

Specifications Tata Nexon Fearless Plus LR Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro Battery Pack 40.5 kWh 39.4 kWh No of Electric Motor 1 1 Power 145 PS 150 PS Torque 215 Nm 310 Nm MIDC-claimed Range 465 km 456 km

Both the EVs have similarly sized battery packs, with the Nexon EV having the slight advantage in terms of capacity.

That said, the XUV400 is the winner when it comes to the performance numbers, having almost 100 Nm of more torque on offer.

In terms of claimed range, the Nexon EV has a slim lead over the Mahindra EV.

Charging

Charger Charging Time Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus LR Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro 3.3 kW AC Charger (10-100%) 15 hours 13.5 hours 7.2kW AC Fast Charger (10-100%) 6 hours 6.5 hours 50 kW DC Fast Charger 56 minutes 50 minutes

It’s the Nexon EV that takes an hour and a half more to be juiced up using a 3.3 kW AC charger.

That said, it can be charged quicker using a 7.2 kW AC fast charger than the Mahindra XUV400.

When it comes to a 50 kW DC fast charger, the time required by both EVs to charge is again similar, with the Mahindra EV being the quicker one.

Equipment On Board

Features Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus LR Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro Exterior LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

ORVM-mounted dynamic turn indicators

Front fog lamps with cornering function

16-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Body coloured bumpers

Shark fin antenna Auto-halogen projector headlights with LED DRLs

Front fog lamps, Roof rails

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

LED taillights

LED turn indicators on ORVMs

Body coloured door handles

Shark fin antenna

Black ORVMs Interior Chrome inside door handles

Fabric seat upholstery

Front armrest

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Front adjustable headrests

Rear power outlet

Front and rear USB Type-C 45W fast charging ports Leatherette seats

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Front USB port (X2)

Front armrest with storage

Second row armrest with cupholders

Rear USB Type-C port with smartphone holder

12V accessory socket

Bottle holder on all four doors

Cabin lamp

Sunglass holder

Adjustable headrests for second row passengers Comfort and Convenience 10.25-inch digital driver display

Height-adjustable driver seat

Auto AC with rear vents

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Cruise control

All power windows

Push-button start/stop

Wireless phone charging

Cooled glovebox

Steering-mounted controls Sunroof

10.25-inch digital driver display

Height-adjustable driver seat

Steering-mounted controls

Wireless phone charging

Dual-zone AC

Rear AC vents

Cruise control

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Drive modes (Fun and Fast)

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

All four power windows Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

Arcade.ev mode

4 speakers and 4 tweeters

Alexa connectivity

Connected car tech

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 10.25-inch touchscreen

Connected car tech

Alexa connectivity

4 speakers and 2 tweeters

Smartwatch connectivity

Voice commands

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Safety 6 airbags

Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)

All disc brakes

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Reversing camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts

Rear defogger

Rear wiper and washer

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) 6 airbags

ESP

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Hill-hold assist

TPMS

All disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Rain-sensing wipers

Reversing camera with dynamic guidelines

At the same price point, the two EVs here are well-equipped offerings with premium features such as LED lighting, dual 10.25-inch displays, and six airbags.

That said, the Nexon EV has a few extra features like an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and a 6-speaker music system.

On the other hand, the Mahindra EV gets some advantages in the form of dual-zone AC, a sunroof, and rain-sensing wipers.

Verdict

Given the identical price point of the two electric SUVs, it’s evident that whatever choice you make, you’re not going to miss out on much on a day-to-day basis with their similar range and feature-set.

That said, you should pick the Mahindra XUV400 if your priority is more cabin space for your family, more performance, and if you want feel-good features like a sunroof and dual-zone AC. On the other hand, the Nexon EV Fearless Plus is a more modern-looking EV having some useful comfort and safety amenities like a wide array of connected tech features.

