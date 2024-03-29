Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus Long Range vs Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro: Which EV To Buy?
Modified On Mar 29, 2024 10:43 AM By Rohit for Tata Nexon EV
At the same price point, the two electric SUVs are neck and neck in most departments including the battery pack and range
The best-selling electric SUV in India is the Tata Nexon EV and its most direct rival is the Mahindra XUV400. With the two EVs available at similar price points, it’s natural for the prices of some of their variants to overlap over each other. In this comparison, we are taking a look at the price overlap of the higher-spec Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus Long Range (LR) and the top-spec Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro (single-tone with the larger battery pack).
How Much Do They Cost?
|
Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus LR
|
Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro (ST 39.4 kWh)
|
Rs 17.49 lakh
|
Rs 17.49 lakh
All prices, ex-showroom pan-India
Both the variants in consideration here are priced identically. While the Fearless Plus LR is a high-spec variant, the EL Pro (with the larger battery) is the range-topping variant of the Mahindra EV.
Sizes Compared
|
Dimensions
|
Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus LR
|
Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro
|
Length
|
3994 mm
|
4200 mm
|
Width
|
1811 mm
|
1821 mm
|
Height
|
1616 mm
|
1634 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2498 mm
|
2600 mm
|
Boot Space
|
350 litres
|
378 litres
-
Between the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400, the latter is bigger by every measure and longer than its ICE internal combustion engine) counterpart, the XUV300. The Tata EV, on the other hand, is a sub-4m offering as it’s a direct EV equivalent of the ICE-powered Nexon.
-
The Mahindra XUV400 also leads the way when it comes to the wheelbase between the two which should give it the advantage of having a roomier cabin here.
-
If you want an electric SUV with a larger boot space, it’s again the Mahindra XUV400 that should be your pick as it has an additional 28 litres of storage space on offer that is likely to help in stacking a couple of more soft bags. Neither of these EVs has a front storage (frunk) option.
Powertrain Check
|
Specifications
|
Tata Nexon Fearless Plus LR
|
Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro
|
Battery Pack
|
40.5 kWh
|
39.4 kWh
|
No of Electric Motor
|
1
|
1
|
Power
|
145 PS
|
150 PS
|
Torque
|
215 Nm
|
310 Nm
|
MIDC-claimed Range
|
465 km
|
456 km
-
Both the EVs have similarly sized battery packs, with the Nexon EV having the slight advantage in terms of capacity.
-
That said, the XUV400 is the winner when it comes to the performance numbers, having almost 100 Nm of more torque on offer.
-
In terms of claimed range, the Nexon EV has a slim lead over the Mahindra EV.
Charging
|
Charger
|
Charging Time
|
Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus LR
|
Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro
|
3.3 kW AC Charger (10-100%)
|
15 hours
|
13.5 hours
|
7.2kW AC Fast Charger (10-100%)
|
6 hours
|
6.5 hours
|
50 kW DC Fast Charger
|
56 minutes
|
50 minutes
-
It’s the Nexon EV that takes an hour and a half more to be juiced up using a 3.3 kW AC charger.
-
That said, it can be charged quicker using a 7.2 kW AC fast charger than the Mahindra XUV400.
-
When it comes to a 50 kW DC fast charger, the time required by both EVs to charge is again similar, with the Mahindra EV being the quicker one.
Also Read: Tata Nexon AMT Now More Affordable, Available On Smart And Pure Variants
Equipment On Board
|
Features
|
Tata Nexon EV Fearless Plus LR
|
Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
At the same price point, the two EVs here are well-equipped offerings with premium features such as LED lighting, dual 10.25-inch displays, and six airbags.
-
That said, the Nexon EV has a few extra features like an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and a 6-speaker music system.
-
On the other hand, the Mahindra EV gets some advantages in the form of dual-zone AC, a sunroof, and rain-sensing wipers.
Verdict
Given the identical price point of the two electric SUVs, it’s evident that whatever choice you make, you’re not going to miss out on much on a day-to-day basis with their similar range and feature-set.
That said, you should pick the Mahindra XUV400 if your priority is more cabin space for your family, more performance, and if you want feel-good features like a sunroof and dual-zone AC. On the other hand, the Nexon EV Fearless Plus is a more modern-looking EV having some useful comfort and safety amenities like a wide array of connected tech features.
Read More on : Tata Nexon EV Automatic
3 out of 3 found this helpful