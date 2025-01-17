Tata Nexon EV Bandipur Edition Showcased At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Nexon EV Bandipur edition is yet another national park edition of the SUV. Bandipur national park is famous for wildlife animals like elephants and tigers

The Tata Nexon EV gets a new Bandipur edition which is yet another accolade to a national park in India after the Kaziranga edition. Bandipur national forest is famous among wildlife photographers and for tigers and elephants. The Nexon EV Bandipur has been showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 along with Tata Harrier Bandipur and Tata Safari Bandipur Edition SUVs. Here’s how different the Nexon EV Bandipur looks compared to its regular version.

Gets A Unique Exterior Shade

The Nexon EV Bandipur comes with a new exterior shade which is well complimented by blacked out highlights around bumper, all-black alloy wheels, blacked-out embellishments, and black roof on the tailgate. There’s also ‘Bandipur’ badges on the fenders that helps it be recognised as a special edition of the SUV. Rest of the design details like connected LED DRLs strip, headlight housings, and connected LED tail lights remain the same as the regular version of the Tata Nexon EV.

Bandipur Themed Interior

Inside, the cabin of the Nexon EV Bandipur gets a unique colour theme, and ‘Bandipur’ branding on the headrests. The dashboard layout and centre console design remains same as seen inside the regular Nexon EV.