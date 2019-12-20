MG ZS EV: Variants And Features Detailed

Published On Dec 20, 2019 03:44 PM By Saransh for MG ZS EV

The ZS EV is powered by an electric motor that makes 142.7PS and 353Nm and has a claimed range of 340km

Pre-launch bookings for the ZS EV will open on December 21.

MG Motor has set the booking amount at Rs 50,000.

It will be offered in two variants: Excite and Exclusive.

Expected to be priced in the range of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

Initially, it will be available in five cities: Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

The ZS EV will be launched in January 2020.

MG is all set to launch its first EV, the ZS EV, in India in January 2020. While the launch is still a few weeks away, the carmaker has already revealed various details of its upcoming offering, including its variant-wise feature list.

Before diving into the features of each variant, let’s first take a look at the powertrain details of the ZS EV.

Power 142.7PS Torque 353Nm Charging time (AC Fast Chargers) 100 in 6-8 hours Charging time (DC Fast Chargers) Upto 80 in 50 mins Battery 44.5kWh Claimed Range 340km 0-100kmph 8.5 seconds (claimed)

Now let’s take a look at the variant-wise feature list of the SUV.

MG ZS EV Excite:

Features:

Safety: 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, hill start assist, hill descent control, rear disc brakes, electronic parking brake, tyre pressure monitoring system, speed sensing door lock, speed warning system, front and rear seat belt reminder, pedestrian warning system, anti-theft system and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Exterior: Projector headlamps, 17-inch alloys, LED DRLs, turn indicators on ORVMs and body-coloured ORVMs and bumper.

Infotainment: 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and steering-mounted controls

Interior: Leather-wrapped steering wheel, leatherette door trims and armrest, and 60:40 split rear seats.

Comfort: Push button start-stop, power adjustable ORVMs, auto headlamps, cruise control, tilt adjustable steering wheel and auto AC.

MG ZS EV Exclusive:

Features (over Excite variant):

Exterior: Silver finish roof rails.

Interior: Leatherette seats, PM 2.5 filter and panoramic sunroof.

Comfort: Heated ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, and 6-way power adjustable driver seat.

Infotainment: Connected features with a built-in eSIM like the MG Hector.

MG will start accepting pre-launch bookings for the ZS EV from December 21 for a token amount of Rs 50,000. When launched in January, it is expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. The ZS EV will take on the Hyundai Kona Electric in India, which is priced from Rs 23.71 lakh to Rs 23.9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

